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On Windows 11, as part of Microsoft's broader "Windows K2" initiative to improve the operating system and rebuild user trust, the company has revealed the first wave of Start menu changes that will soon begin rolling out through the Windows Insider Program.

The upcoming improvements focus heavily on customization and usability. Some of the most notable changes include the ability to resize the Start menu, show or hide individual sections, and separate file recommendations from recent activities.

Start menu gets long-requested improvements

When the software giant introduced Windows 11, the company replaced the classic