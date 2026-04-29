Microsoft has made a lot of promises about Windows over the last couple of months, and we know it's important to hold the company accountable for the things it says. Microsoft has said a lot of the right things about how it's going to fix Windows 11 as part of its special Windows K2 effort, but actions speak louder than words, and it can be hard to keep track of everything the company plans to deliver.

So, we're doing the leg work and compiling it all into one handy, easy to view table that will keep on top of Microsoft's commitments and their status. We'll update this page as often as progress is made!

Below, you'll find every commitment Microsoft has announced as part of its "Our commitment to Windows quality" blog post, alongside whether the feature or change is available or not. Some commitments are already shipping, whereas others are partly delivered or in preview, or not yet delivered at all. Microsoft hasn't given a timeframe for any of its commitments.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Promise / Commitment Status Notes / Source Taskbar Repositioning Allow taskbar at top, left, and right ⏳ Preview expected imminently. Taskbar Customization More personalization options including smaller taskbar ⏳ Preview expected this year. AI Integration Reduce unnecessary Copilot entry points in Snipping Tool, Photos, Widgets, Notepad ⏳ Copilot in Snipping Tool removed, Notepad Copilot button replaced with AI writing tools. Windows Update Control Skip updates during setup; restart/shutdown without forced updates; pause longer ✔️ Rolling out now. File Explorer Faster launch, reduced flicker, smoother navigation ⏳ Work in progress, faster launch times already in testing. Widgets Quieter defaults, more control, better personalization ⏳ No preview yet. Windows Insider Program Simpler channels, clearer definitions, higher-quality builds ✔️ Rolling out now. Feedback Hub Largest redesign yet ✔️ Rolling out now. System Performance Reduced resource usage, improved responsiveness ⏳ Work underway; some early improvements noted WinUI 3 Migration Move more Windows experiences to WinUI 3 ⏳ In progress; Start menu migration confirmed but not yet shipping File Explorer Fundamentals Lower latency for search, navigation, context menus ⏳ Committed, not yet being previewed.

What is Windows K2?

Windows K2 is an internal codename for an umbrella project that focuses on fixing Windows 11's biggest problems. The effort began in the second half of last year, and attempts to tackle three core pillars of the Windows experience: Performance, reliability, and craft.

Microsoft is aware that sentiment around Windows has fallen into negative territory over the last two years, and it's eager to amend this. Windows K2 aims to address top feedback and criticism from users and people online, and position the platform as a strong and viable competitor against macOS and Linux.

Windows K2 also focuses on community, rebuilding a group of fans and enthusiasts around Windows. It's also about looking inward, and changing how the people that build Windows internally view, develop, and test the product.

It's a positive effort that Windows desperately needs, one that the company is hoping to make people want to use Windows again. You can learn more about the Windows K2 effort with my handy deep dive on everything the company is working on. Some of the Windows K2 improvements are yet to be announced.

We'll continue to update this post with progress as it happens, so make sure you bookmark it and check back often.

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