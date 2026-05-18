The time to replace your current Xbox / PC game with 'REPLACED' is now | All sci-fi fans get on deck for this stunning experience.

The attention to detail is absolutely stunning in this shot.

When I first saw REPLACED, I was immediately struck by the colors and overall design aesthetic that the developer, Sad Cat Studios, had put into it. While it’s popular to Reach (that pun will make sense later) for good ole’ 80’s nostalgia, I was caught by the Blade Runner fashion being shoved into my eyes.

Those dashing cyber punk feels mixed with the mind-altering story of replacement have REPLACED at the top of my recommendation list for smaller titles.

REPLACED (Image credit: Michael Hoglund) Title: REPLACED

Genres: 2.5D Platformer, Side-scroller, narrative

Released: April 14, 2026

Developer: Sad Cat Studios

Available on:

Price: $19.99

Xbox Play Anywhere: ✔️

Xbox Game Pass: ✔️

You’re Warren Marsh, a long-time scientist working for the Phoenix Corporation. At least, you are during the game’s introduction, but not much longer than that, as everything quickly goes haywire.

In moments, a catastrophic accident involving the AI created by Warren, R.E.A.C.H. (Research Engine for Altering and Composing Humans), ends up leaving Reach trapped inside the body of Warren. Realizing the situation, Reach, having seemingly replaced Warren, takes the reins and heads to find the nearest help.

Caught in a nightmare situation, Reach is forced to run from the facility and outside the walls of Phoenix City, the Phoenix Corporation's long-standing fortress of humanity, located in the middle of the wastes of America. Once out, Reach continues to attempt communication with Warren, telling him he’ll do everything he can to rectify the situation and swap back.