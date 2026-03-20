Tune in for a special Windows Central Podcast LIVE recording today!

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Join our weekly live streams where the Windows Central staff talk about the latest Microsoft, Windows, Xbox and Surface news and answer questions from you!

Windows Central Podcast

Your bi-weekly source for the best stories and insights from the world of Windows, Surface, Copilot, Al, Xbox, and general PC technology. Hosted by Editor in Chief Daniel Rubino, Zac Bowden, and the Windows Central team.

Hosted every other Thursday at 2PM ET (usually.) Next episode: TODAY

CTRL+Alt+Discuss

A bi-weekly Q&A live stream with the Windows Central team where we answer your burning questions about Microsoft and tech. We'll play some games, look at funny things on the internet, and discuss what's hot in the world of Microsoft.

Hosted every other Friday at 1PM ET. Next episode: March 27