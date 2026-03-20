Tune in for a special Windows Central Podcast LIVE recording today!

Features
By published

Daniel and Zac will be LIVE at 3PM ET on March 20 to discuss an important announcement. You won't want to miss it!

It's finally happening... | WINDOWS CENTRAL PODCAST LIVE - YouTube It's finally happening... | WINDOWS CENTRAL PODCAST LIVE - YouTube
Watch On

Join our weekly live streams where the Windows Central staff talk about the latest Microsoft, Windows, Xbox and Surface news and answer questions from you!

Windows Central Podcast

Your bi-weekly source for the best stories and insights from the world of Windows, Surface, Copilot, Al, Xbox, and general PC technology. Hosted by Editor in Chief Daniel Rubino, Zac Bowden, and the Windows Central team.

Hosted every other Thursday at 2PM ET (usually.) Next episode: TODAY

CTRL+Alt+Discuss

A bi-weekly Q&A live stream with the Windows Central team where we answer your burning questions about Microsoft and tech. We'll play some games, look at funny things on the internet, and discuss what's hot in the world of Microsoft.

Hosted every other Friday at 1PM ET. Next episode: March 27

TOPICS
Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central and has been with the site since 2016. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows, Surface, and hardware. He's also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.