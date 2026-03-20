Tune in for a special Windows Central Podcast LIVE recording today!
Daniel and Zac will be LIVE at 3PM ET on March 20 to discuss an important announcement. You won't want to miss it!
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Windows Central Podcast
Your bi-weekly source for the best stories and insights from the world of Windows, Surface, Copilot, Al, Xbox, and general PC technology. Hosted by Editor in Chief Daniel Rubino, Zac Bowden, and the Windows Central team.
Hosted every other Thursday at 2PM ET (usually.) Next episode: TODAY
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A bi-weekly Q&A live stream with the Windows Central team where we answer your burning questions about Microsoft and tech. We'll play some games, look at funny things on the internet, and discuss what's hot in the world of Microsoft.
Hosted every other Friday at 1PM ET. Next episode: March 27
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