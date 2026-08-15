Click for next article

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced big updates for the Start menu and Taskbar on Windows 11 that would address users biggest complaints and bring highly requested features and functionality to the OS. Those changes include the ability to move and resize the Taskbar, as well as customize the size and different sections that appear within the Start menu.

Those features have been in public preview ever since, but those outside of the Windows Insider Program are yet to experience these new features. Now however, Microsoft has confirmed that it's now gearing up to ship the updated Taskbar and Start menu to everyone next month, as the features are now in the final Windows Preview Channel before public rollout.

As of yesterday, the movable and resizable Taskbar, along with the customizable Start menu, and other polish and quality of life improvements, made their way to the Windows 11 Release Preview Channel. This is the last stop before features begin shipping in public, non-Insider updates.

You can finally move the Taskbar to the top (and sides) of the screen! (Image credit: Screenshot: Mockup by Windows Central / PC: Edited with Gemini)

Usually, when a feature lands in the Release Preview Channel, it's no more than two or three weeks away from appearing in a public update. Usually, that's with the non-security feature preview update that drops at the end of every month, followed by the security-focused Patch Tuesday which is released on the second Tuesday of every month.

That means if everything goes according to plan, the new Taskbar and Start menu updates will begin rolling out later this month for users with the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" toggle in Windows Update switched on, and next month for everyone else.

This is the big user experience update people have been waiting for on Windows 11 this year. The ability to move and resize the Taskbar made headlines when it was announced that it was coming to Windows 11 earlier this year, with a lot of Windows 10 holdouts claiming that the lack of this feature was one reason why they hadn't yet moved to Windows 11.

Microsoft is slowly but surely ensuring that Windows 10 users feel comfortable with the move to Windows 11, and ensuring that functionality that Windows 10 already has is also available on Windows 11 is one way of doing that. Being able to turn off entire sections of Start, as well as resize the menu itself, will be useful for those who enjoyed tweaking the Windows 10 Start menu too.

The new customizable Start menu options. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

If you don't want to wait any longer, you can join the Windows Insider Release Preview Channel today to get access to the new features as soon as possible. The quality of code in the Release Preview Channel is usually representative of the final product, meaning the code being previewed in the Release Preview channel now is what will begin shipping in the next handful of weeks.

If you do choose to enroll in the Release Preview channel, be warned that Microsoft is rolling out the new Start menu and Taskbar in waves, so you may not see it right away. This will likely also be the case when the update is released generally, as Microsoft utilized a phased and measured rollout approach to ensure the new features aren't breaking things.

Microsoft has many more quality of life improvements in the works for Windows 11, many of which are expected to begin shipping towards the end of this year and into 2027. Improvements such as better performance and responsiveness in apps and UI surfaces like the Start menu are still to come, as the OS begins adopting WinUI across more areas of the interface.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.