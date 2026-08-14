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I have several PCs in my office that are capable of running Copilot+ tools in Windows 11, but there's one feature I've stayed away from: Windows Recall.

Why? I don't particularly like the idea of AI snapshotting what I do on my PC and making it searchable, even if it promises to never let the data leave my local system. I'm sure it's handy for some users, but I've yet to come across a scenario where I wish I had it enabled.

If you're of the opposite opinion and happen to use macOS, I have good news. OpenAI today announced "ChatGPT Computer History" for its macOS app.

What is ChatGPT Computer History?

Today we're releasing Computer History in ChatGPT.It lets ChatGPT learn from everything you do on your computer, so it can better understand how you work, finish tasks that you're in the middle of, and suggest skills and automations based on how you use your computer. pic.twitter.com/xnTq7hWH8OAugust 13, 2026

It's tough not to immediately begin comparing Computer History to Windows 11's Copilot+ Recall feature.

Here's a blurb from the ChatGPT press release about how it works:

Computer History turns your activity across apps and websites into memories and a timeline that ChatGPT and Codex can reference. You can ask natural questions about recent work, pick up where you left off, understand patterns in how you work, and turn repeated workflows into skills or automations. OpenAI

Yeah, that sounds like the same thing. But let me explain ChatGPT's version a bit more.

Computer History, according to ChatGPT's website, is completely optional and turned off by default for Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers.

Rather than collecting screenshots every so often to keep track of your doings, Computer History "records interaction events and does not capture your screen or audio." It's basically its own little keylogger, keeping tabs on clicks, typing, app switching, shortcuts, and more.

The data it records is searchable, and you can interact with Computer History the same way you interact with any AI, asking it regular language questions.

The data that Computer History gathers is saved locally on your Mac, but it does get sent to OpenAI's cloud servers in order to turn it into memories. These memories are then sent back to your Mac for local storage.

OpenAI says it does not keep this data on its servers unless required by law, and it does not use the data for training.

Is Computer History different enough from Recall to avoid similar backlash?

A look at the Recall feature's pause option in the Windows 11 taskbar. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The reaction to ChatGPT's Computer History announcement is surely mixed. It seems like there are just as many people worrying about massive privacy and surveillance issues as there are people wondering if they should go out and buy a Mac.

Windows Recall faced the same adversity when it was announced as a default feature, with no opt-in available. The pushback was so bad that Microsoft delayed its launch by almost a year in order to address security issues. It officially released in April 2025 as an opt-in feature, but I know that many Windows users are still wary of its abilities.

The fact that ChatGPT is making its Computer History opt-in from the start tells me it learned from Microsoft's mistakes. There's also the fact that it doesn't take screenshots, making it feel less like routine spying.

The memes coming out of the ChatGPT Computer History announcement are gold. (Image credit: @trashpandaemoji (X.com))

That doesn't mean there aren't inherent risks to using something like Recall on Windows or Computer History on macOS.

It's clearly noted in OpenAI's Computer History documentation that the feature does not encrypt your information, and that it can be accessible to other apps running on macOS.

Like Recall, there are also serious prompt injection risks. Because these AI-powered features can essentially see what you're doing, they can be tricked with text. You might visit a seemingly innocuous website, only to realize later that it contained hidden instructions aimed at AI that made it do something unsavory.

Windows Central's take

Some of us here at Windows Central use Windows Recall on our PCs, but I stay away from it. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

Some of us here at Windows Central use Windows 11's Recall feature. Others don't. I'm in the latter camp, but one day that might change.

Why? It feels like there's a definite push going on with AI assistants that can remember everything you do, and it's not just ChatGPT and Microsoft. I've spent time with Lenovo's Qira cross-device ambient assistant, and I've written about HP IQ.

Although I shudder at the privacy implications of these tools gone wrong, they definitely seem like one strong fork in the future of computing. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out, and ultimately to see how macOS users react to something that made Windows users go ballistic.

What do you think about ChatGPT's Computer History? Is it Recall with a different name? Is ChatGPT approaching the tool properly with opt-in-only settings and no screenshotting? Is it something you'd use on Windows 11? Let me know in the comments section below!

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