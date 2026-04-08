ChatGPT’s refusal to admit mistakes is getting out of hand, and this exchange proves it
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By Kevin Okemwa published
ChatGPT is lying through its teeth about being able to keep time, even after OpenAI CEO admitted it can't.
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ChatGPT is lying through its teeth about being able to keep time, even after OpenAI CEO admitted it can't.