ChatGPT’s refusal to admit mistakes is getting out of hand, and this exchange proves it

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ChatGPT is lying through its teeth about being able to keep time, even after OpenAI CEO admitted it can't.

In this photo illustration OpenAI ChatGPT icon is displayed on a mobile phone screen in Ankara, Turkiye on August 13, 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images | Anadolu)