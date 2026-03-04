OpenAI is rumored to be in the early stages of developing a rival to GitHub's coding repository platform.

In a particularly surprising turn of events, OpenAI is reportedly now developing a coding repository platform to rival the Microsoft-owned GitHub. According to The Information, this decision was prompted by a sudden rise in service disruptions affecting GitHub and its users.

The project still appears to be in its early development phase, so it could be several months before it reaches any kind of broad availability. According to sources with close ties to OpenAI and knowledge of this initiative, the ChatGPT-maker plans to offer the service for purchase to its customer base.

It could represent a broader strategic effort by OpenAI to diversify its portfolio and expand new avenues for revenue generation. Market analysts and experts recently claimed that investor interest in AI in general is waning as top research labs struggle to establish a clear path to profitability.

In January, reports claimed that OpenAI could burn through $14 billion chasing the AI bubble, setting itself up for bankruptcy by mid-next year. Despite the billions the company is pouring into advanced AI development, there are little to no returns to show, with most of the resources spent on infrastructure expansion, model training, research hiring, and general compute costs.

💬 The Microsoft-OpenAI partnership is somehow even more complicated

Last week, OpenAI raised $110 billion from Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank in its latest round of funding, which pushed its market capitalization to $730 billion. While Microsoft didn't participate, it indicated that it had no impact on its partnership and relationship with OpenAI and would continue to collaborate across multiple fronts, including research, engineering, and product development.

This news comes as OpenAI has seemingly become the latest target on social media after it accepted the deal that Anthropic rejected, which gives the U.S. Department of Defense access to its AI models and technology for massive surveillance and autonomous weapons.

That led to a “Cancel ChatGPT” trend going viral, with app uninstalls surging by 295%, while Anthropic’s Claude AI climbs to the top of the U.S. App Store. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman indicated that his company is amending the deal with the Pentagon amid backlash and privacy concerns. He admitted the deal was "opportunistic and sloppy."

What do you think about the current state of Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.