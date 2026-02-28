"Cancel ChatGPT" movement goes mainstream after OpenAI closes deal with U.S. Department of War — as Anthropic refuses to surveil American citizens

News
By published

After Anthropic refused flat out to agree to apply Claude AI to autonomous weapons and mass surveillance of American citizens, OpenAI jumps right into bed with the United States Department of War.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., during the Federal Reserve Integrated Review of the Capital Framework for Large Banks Conference in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Is Sam Altman the most evil man in tech today? (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

There are no virtuous participants in the artificial intelligence race, but if there was, it might've been Anthropic.

Large language model tech is built on mountains of stolen data. The entire summation of decades of the open internet was downloaded and converted by billionaires into tech that threatens to destroy billions of jobs, end the global economy, and potentially the human race. But hey, at least in the short term, shareholders (might) make a stack of cash.

Sam Altman looking a bit spooky

Sam Altman commits OpenAI to the U.S. Department of War, sidestepping Anthropic's "red lines." (Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto / Edit: Windows Central)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and part time supervillain thankfully stepped in to bail out the U.S. Department of War, pledging ChatGPT and other OpenAI technologies to the cause.

In a post on X, Altman claimed that OpenAI's models would not be used for mass surveillance, but that claim was immediately contradicted by a U.S. government official, who said that OpenAI's models would be used for "all lawful means." Mass surveillance of American citizens is lawful in "some scenarios" as part of the post-9/11 U.S. Patriot Act, which permits mass harvesting of communications meta data, even if some aspects of it have been curtailed in recent years.

Anthropic wanted control over the way its technologies would be used, as opposed to relying on the interpretation of laws and legal frame works that even now have been the subject of debate and lawsuits. Altman by comparison is happy to let the U.S. government decide how OpenAI's systems are deployed, which under certain segments of the Patriot Act could quite easily lead to the mass surveillance of U.S. citizens, directly or incidentally as part of provisions on surveiling foreign citizens (which, by the way, is completely legal under U.S. law.)

The move has sparked immediate backlash on ChatGPT and OpenAI communities online, across threads with thousands of upvotes on reddit of users claiming to be unsubscribing.

You're now training a war machine. Let's see proof of cancellation. from r/ChatGPT
Time to cancel ChatGPT Plus after three Years. Anthropic got nuked for having ethics, and Sam Altman instantly swooped in for the Pentagon bag. from r/OpenAI

ChatGPT recently closed a funding round valuing the company at a frankly absurd $730 billion, with backers including Amazon, Softbank, and NVIDIA. Microsoft professed that it will continue to work with OpenAI, despite saying in an FT interview recently that it would begin buildi