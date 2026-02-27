Microsoft watched OpenAI collect 110 billion dollars and said 'we’re still cool, right?'

A new joint statement confirms the status quo for the tech giants, even as Microsoft keeps its checkbook closed this time around.

The Microsoft logo is being displayed on a smart phone, with the OpenAI logo visible on the screen in the background.
The relationship of Microsoft and OpenAI remains unchanged despite Microsoft not being part of a $110 billion round of fundraising for OpenAI. (Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto)

OpenAI just secured a massive wave of fundraising that could be worth as much as $110 billion. The funding round values OpenAI at $730 billion.

Amazon ($30 billion), NVIDIA ($30 billion), and SoftBank ($50 billion) are all part of the fundraising. OpenAI shared details of the fundraising:

  • Microsoft and OpenAI's IP relationship continues unchanged.
  • Microsoft and OpenAI's commercial and revenue share relationship remains unchanged.
  • Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider of stateless OpenAI APIs.
  • First-party OpenAI products will continue to be hosted on Azure.
  • The contractual definition of AGI and the processes for determining AI remain unchanged.

Microsoft and OpenAI have a complicated relationship. Last October, the companies came to an agreement that allows both OpenAI and Microsoft to have more flexibility in certain areas.

While there are still some exclusivity agreements in place, Microsoft and OpenAI are free to expand independently in several areas.

Considering that OpenAI still relies heavily on Azure, OpenAI scaling up and growing could prove quite lucrative for Microsoft.

💬 What do you make of Microsoft sitting out OpenAI’s 110 billion dollar raise?

OpenAI just secured one of the largest funding rounds in tech history, pulling in 110 billion dollars from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank, and others, while Microsoft chose not to participate.

Microsoft says the partnership remains unchanged and that this massive new pile of money doesn’t alter anything about how the two companies work together. It’s a rare moment where one of the biggest players in AI is suddenly watching from the sidelines while reaffirming that everything is still aligned.

This raises a real question for anyone following the AI landscape: Does Microsoft’s absence matter, or is this simply a case of a long-term partner staying the course while everyone else rushes in? The article lays out the facts, but the interpretation is wide open.

How do you read this move? Let us know in the comments

