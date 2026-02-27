The relationship of Microsoft and OpenAI remains unchanged despite Microsoft not being part of a $110 billion round of fundraising for OpenAI.

OpenAI just secured a massive wave of fundraising that could be worth as much as $110 billion. The funding round values OpenAI at $730 billion.

Amazon ($30 billion), NVIDIA ($30 billion), and SoftBank ($50 billion) are all part of the fundraising. OpenAI shared details of the fundraising:

"These partnerships expand our global reach, deepen our infrastructure, and strengthen our balance sheet so we can bring frontier AI to more people, more businesses, and more communities worldwide."

Notably absent from today's announcement is Microsoft. While Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI in the past and works closely with the company, Microsoft did not participate in this round of fundraising.

Microsoft and OpenAI shared a joint statement that preemptively answers questions regarding the relationship between the two companies.

"Nothing about today’s announcements in any way changes the terms of the Microsoft and OpenAI relationship that have been previously shared in our joint blog in October 2025," reads the statement.

It goes on to clarify that Microsoft and OpenAI continue to work together on several fronts, including research, engineering, and product development.

Here's a quick rundown of the statement:

Microsoft and OpenAI's IP relationship continues unchanged.

Microsoft and OpenAI's commercial and revenue share relationship remains unchanged.

Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider of stateless OpenAI APIs.

First-party OpenAI products will continue to be hosted on Azure.

The contractual definition of AGI and the processes for determining AI remain unchanged.

Microsoft and OpenAI have a complicated relationship. Last October, the companies came to an agreement that allows both OpenAI and Microsoft to have more flexibility in certain areas.

While there are still some exclusivity agreements in place, Microsoft and OpenAI are free to expand independently in several areas.

Considering that OpenAI still relies heavily on Azure, OpenAI scaling up and growing could prove quite lucrative for Microsoft.

💬 What do you make of Microsoft sitting out OpenAI’s 110 billion dollar raise?

OpenAI just secured one of the largest funding rounds in tech history, pulling in 110 billion dollars from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank, and others, while Microsoft chose not to participate.

Microsoft says the partnership remains unchanged and that this massive new pile of money doesn’t alter anything about how the two companies work together. It’s a rare moment where one of the biggest players in AI is suddenly watching from the sidelines while reaffirming that everything is still aligned.

This raises a real question for anyone following the AI landscape: Does Microsoft’s absence matter, or is this simply a case of a long-term partner staying the course while everyone else rushes in? The article lays out the facts, but the interpretation is wide open.

How do you read this move? Let us know in the comments and hit up our poll below!

