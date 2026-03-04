The most famous PC background of all time just got a 2026 makeover.

Windows XP's "Bliss" wallpaper is one of the most famous images related to technology. The rolling hills and fluffy clouds remind us of a simpler time before Windows was full of ads and prompts to use AI.

But that famous image may be a little too calm for 2026. What if you like your desktop wallpaper with a few more curves and a bit more personality? That's where "Feeling of Nostalgia - Windows 11 Bliss Wallpaper" comes in.

That image, which was shared on Reddit by user "Left_Hovercraft451" combines Bliss with the default wallpaper of Windows 11.

The image has a few versions that were linked in that Reddit thread:

Those images may take a moment to load since they're relatively large files, at least for wallpaper images.

🗨️ A good use of AI or a simple way to copy art?

The famous Bliss wallpaper image was taken by Charles O'Rear. The photo is of a real landscape in California and required O'Rear to actually be on location, take the image, and develop it.

Microsoft had to acquire the rights to the image before making it the default wallpaper of Windows XP, which it did in 2000.

The default wallpaper of Windows 11, known as Bloom, was made by Six N. Five. That creator worked with Microsoft and the tech giant maintained rights to the images (and variants like the 50th Anniversary Edition).

This is all pretty standard for images and sounds obvious, but it's a stark contrast the art landscape in 2026. These days, you can recreate images with a few clicks or ask AI to make an image "from scratch."

This is some A+ wallpaper if you're in need.https://t.co/zGMrcZUiPm pic.twitter.com/2ZiCMZsRwHMarch 2, 2026

Of course, AI models are trained on actual images, so there's debate around who owns the rights to photos generated with AI tools. Those lines blur further when using AI to make artwork based on specific images rather than the entire collective works of humanity.

"It's one of the acceptable usage of AI," argued Reddit user "craftersmine." Others in the same thread disagreed.

"Who cares if it’s AI generated, looks great. I’m sure all of them will be AI generated at some point," said user "bestremovem1979."

"People who care about real, human work do," replied user "alternian_nerd. "Humans are what make art, art. ChatGPT can’t replace that... Besides AI is basing this off of art it’s stolen and scalped from others."

I'd love to know what you think about AI-generated artwork. Do you view images based of specific photographs differently to artwork made "from scratch" by relying on training data? Does your stance differ when discussing images for commercial use or personal use? Let us know in the comments!