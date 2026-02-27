In January, Microsoft promised that 2026 would be a better year for Windows 11, highlighting its plans to address major pain points across the operating system, including reevaluating its AI strategy in Windows 11, which could involve streamlining or even removing features users don’t find valuable, including Copilot integrations in apps like Notepad and Paint.

We already know that the tech giant plans to bring back the ability to move and resize the Taskbar on Windows 11 (which should've never been scrapped in the first place). Another point that Microsoft could address as part of its strong push and broader strategy to make Windows 11 better would be to make it easier for users to manage multi-monitor setups.

Recently, a clever Redditor under the username its_nzr shared their development of a free Windows app called Monarch at GitHub, designed to disable monitors on Windows 11 "without unplugging cables or digging through Windows display settings every time" (via VideoCardz).

In the developer's own words: "One of the main reasons was reducing unnecessary OLED wear, if a monitor isn’t being used, there’s no reason for Windows to keep sending a static desktop to it for hours. Monarch lets you detach and restore monitors instantly with a safe rollback if something goes wrong."

Essentially, its most useful features can:

Prevent static elements sitting on OLED screens when they aren’t needed

Switch from multi-monitor work setups to a single focused display

Disable side monitors during gaming or fullscreen apps

Turn off bright secondary displays at night without shutting everything down

Cleanly switch between different desk setups without touching cables

The app uses Windows display topology APIs (DisplayConfig) to detach and reattach outputs in software. That means your display will go into standby mode once Windows stops sending a signal. Plus, Monarch also supports saving display layouts as profiles, making it easier to navigate through the multi-display setup without having to manually move any HDMI or DisplayPort cables.

Perhaps more intriguingly, the app ships with a safety rollback system, which allows a user restore their previous layout if they don’t confirm a change in time. This prevents you from ending up with a blank screen. Finally, a new update for Mornach moves it to version 1.1.0 with support for global shortcut hotkeys, making for easier profile switching and detaching specific displays.

Admittedly, Microsoft has made several changes to improve multi-monitor support on Windows 11, including the ability to view the notification center and calendar flyout from the Taskbar on secondary monitors.

PowerToys borders on being an essential app for Windows 11, and Monarch would be a great fit. (Image credit: Future | Niels Laute)

That, and in 2025, PowerToys introduced a new feature called PowerDisplay, designed to let users control brightness and other monitor settings directly from a shortcut in the system tray. Writers at VideoCardz agree that Monarch’s seamless multi-monitor switching capability would be a perfect addition to PowerToys, and they're right.

It's now been a little over 4 years since Microsoft launched Windows 11. However, the software giant has seemingly struggled to drive user interest toward the operating system. Their reluctance to upgrade to the OS is primarily due to stringent hardware requirements, flawed design elements, and more.

Microsoft should at least explore bringing this capability to Windows 11 for easier navigation — or consider adding it as a dedicated utility within PowerToys.

