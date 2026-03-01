On Windows 11, you can manage many different features and system settings, but settings are scattered across the operating system, and many features cannot be configured. This is when the Sophia Script for Windows comes in handy.

The Sophia Script is an open-source PowerShell module designed to debloat and fine-tune Windows 11 (and Windows 10). It is widely considered one of the most comprehensive tools for power users who want to automate the tedious process of setting up a new operating system installation or reclaiming privacy from Microsoft's default settings.

Rather than a simple "click and run" program, it is a collection of over 150 unique functions that interact with the operating system through officially supported methods to ensure system stability.

The script helps you to improve different areas of Windows 11, including privacy and telemetry, bloatware control, interface customization, system optimization, and security.

In this how-to guide, I will outline the steps to get started debloating and fine-tuning Windows 11 with this Sophia Script.

Disclaimer Although if you use the script correctly, this is non-destructive process, it's always recommended that you make a full backup of your PC before proceeding.

How to use Sophia Script on Windows 11

The Sophia Script is not a one-click solution. Actually, you have to modify the script manually to specify which optimizations you want to perform.

Download Sophia Script

To download the Sophia Script for Windows, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for PowerShell (or Terminal), right-click the top result, and choose the Run as administrator option. Type the following command to download the script and press Enter: iwr script.sophia.team -useb | iex

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Alternatively, you can also download the script from this GitHub page. If you're running Windows 11, you want to download the "Sophia.Script.for.Windows.11.vx.x.x.zip" file, but it'll also depend on the version of the operating system you're using.

Once you downloaded the tool and extracted the files, inside the "Sophia" folder, you'll find several files and folders.

The "Sophia.ps1" file is one of the most important files, as it's a preset file that includes all the commands you want to run on your computer. However, it doesn't include any of the actual code. You'll only find the commands to run the code from the "Functions.ps1" file.

Edit Sophia Script

Before you can use the script, you have to edit it to choose the functions you want to run on Windows 11. For this part of the process, you'll need a text editor, but an app like Visual Studio Code will be preferable since this app offers code highlighting to make it easier to read and minimize mistakes.

To edit the Sophia Script, use these steps:

Open Visual Studio Code (or another code editor). Click the File menu and choose the Open File option. Select the Sophia.ps1 file and click the Open button. Clear the "#" sign for each of the functions you want to run under the "Preset configuration starts here" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick note: While the function call has comments, the command is usually on the third line, which you have to comment out.

Insert the "#" sign to prevent the script from running a specific function. Save the file (Ctrl+S).

You must understand the script's functions before running it to avoid unexpected results. This script includes over 150 functions, but you don't have to turn them all on and run them. You only have to pick the ones you want.

Also, be careful editing this script, because it includes many functions with different parameters, and the last command will always take precedence.

Once you're done editing the file to select the functions you want to run, save the file and exit the code editor.

Alternatively, you can use the Sophia wrapper, a graphical interface that allows you to customize the script file.

You can download the latest wrapper (Sophia.Script.Wrapper.vx.x.xx.zip) from the GitHub page (see the above link).

Once you extract the files, you need to run the SophiaScriptWrapper.exe file to launch the interface. Then import the Sophia.ps1 file using the "Import Export" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Customize the functions to fit your preferences using the left pane to navigate through the different categories.

Finally, export the custom script, and save it with a different name in the Sophia Script original extracted file, where the Sophia.ps1 is located.

You can now continue with the instructions below to run the script.

Run the Sophia Script

To run the Sophia Script for Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for PowerShell (or Terminal), right-click the top result, and choose the Run as administrator option. Type the following command to open the directory with the script and press Enter: cd path\to\folder Type the following command to allow the system to run the script without being blocked and press Enter: Set-ExecutionPolicy -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process -Force Type the following command to run the already customized Sophia Script for Windows and press Enter: .\Sophia.ps1

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After you complete the steps, the script will run, but it won't run fully automatically. Depending on the functions you enable, you will see pop-ups with options to change.

If the script seems frozen while running, don't rush. Instead, wait or press the space bar, but don't press "Enter," as that will cause the script to skip a specific function.

Run multiple functions

If you don't want to modify the entire Sophia Script, you can run functions individually. Here's how.

Open Start. Search for PowerShell (or Terminal), right-click the top result, and choose the Run as administrator option. Type the following command to open the directory with the script and press Enter: cd path\to\folder Type the following command to allow the system to run the script without being blocked and press Enter: Set-ExecutionPolicy -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process -Force Type the following command to launch the functions script and press Enter:. .\Import-TabCompletion.ps1 (Option 1) Type the following command to call any function and press Enter: Sophia -Functions and TAB key multiple times to cycle through the functions, and press "Enter" in the function you want to run.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Option 2) Type the following command to call any function and press Enter: Sophia -Functions temp and use the TAB key to cycle through the functions with the "temp" word in the name. (Option 3) Type the following command to call any function and press Enter: Sophia -Functions "DiagTrackService -Disable", "DiagnosticDataLevel -Minimal"

Once you complete the steps, the function you selected will run to enable, disable, or configure a specific feature.

Windows Central's take

The Sophia Script isn’t just “a complex tool” — it’s a full‑blown, power‑user‑grade control panel for Windows 11, and the article makes that clear. It goes far beyond the usual debloat apps that flip a handful of switches and call it a day. This thing exposes dozens of system‑level functions, all modular, all transparent, all script‑based, and all designed for people who actually want to understand and shape what Windows is doing under the hood.

Most third‑party tools focus on surface‑level cleanup or a few performance tweaks. Sophia Script operates on a completely different tier: it lets you fine‑tune privacy settings, remove or restore built‑in components, adjust system behaviors, and customize Windows 11 in ways Microsoft doesn’t make easy — or even possible — through the standard UI.



That’s why it’s aimed at advanced users: not because it’s unsafe, but because it gives you real control, and real control requires understanding what each change does.

💬 What do you think about using Sophia Script?

The Sophia Script gives Windows 11 power users a level of control you just can’t get from the regular Settings app — but it’s definitely not a beginner tool. It exposes dozens of system‑level tweaks, privacy controls, and debloat options in a way that’s powerful, transparent, and a little intimidating if you’re not used to scripts.

Are you into this kind of deep‑tuning approach, or does Windows 11 already feel complicated enough? And have you used Sophia Script before with good results, or do you prefer something else? Let us know in the comments!

FAQs about using the Sophia Script for Windows 11

These are common questions regarding the Sophia Script for Windows.

What is Sophia Script for Windows 11? Sophia Script is an open-source PowerShell module designed to debloat, optimize, and fine-tune Windows 11. It includes over 150 configurable functions that adjust privacy settings, remove unwanted apps, customize the interface, and improve system security using officially supported Windows methods.

Is Sophia Script safe to use on Windows 11? Yes, Sophia Script is generally safe when used correctly. It relies on officially supported commands rather than hacks, but you must carefully review and enable only the functions you understand to avoid unwanted system changes.

Sophia Script vs other Windows 11 debloat tools: what’s the difference? Sophia Script offers granular control through over 150 individual functions, unlike many one-click debloat tools. Instead of automatically removing apps and services, it requires manual selection of changes, giving advanced users greater precision and reducing the risk of breaking core features.

How do I run Sophia Script on Windows 11? To run Sophia Script, open PowerShell as administrator, download or navigate to the script folder, temporarily set the execution policy to Bypass for the session, and execute the Sophia.ps1 file. The script will then apply the functions you enabled in the preset configuration.

Why is Sophia Script not running in PowerShell? Sophia Script usually fails to run because PowerShell blocks script execution by default. You must temporarily change the execution policy for the current session using the Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass command before launching the script from its directory.

Can I run individual Sophia Script functions instead of the whole script? Yes, you can run individual functions without executing the entire preset. After importing the tab completion module, use the Sophia -Functions command in PowerShell and select specific functions to enable, disable, or configure targeted Windows features.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources:

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.