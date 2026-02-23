Call of Duty: Warzone just got MORE easter eggs with exclusive rewards — here's how to get the new parachute and weapon blueprint
Warzone has added another batch of secret challenges with some exclusive rewards, so here's how you can get your hands on them.
Activision is on a roll with Call of Duty: Warzone since the launch of Season 02, and following the first batch of Secret Challenges, there are now more to complete.
The most recent weekly reset on February 19 added Drop Zones, characterized by red fractures in the sky. Linked to these Drop Zones are the rewards, and it'd be easy to assume they won't be around forever.
The good news is that these secret challenges aren't difficult to complete, and they can be done in Warzone Casual, too. But there is an element of luck involved, so it might take a little time to get everything done.
How to complete the Call of Duty: Warzone Drop Zone secret challenges
There are currently three known challenges and associated rewards relating to the Drop Zones, and they can be completed cumulatively across any of the Warzone maps.
The red fractures in the sky have a chance of appearing starting from the second zone, but they don't spawn in every game.
For sheer quantity, Verdansk seems to be the best play, with my own personal best managing to hit 12 items in a single match. But I'm still short of the final reward, so it gives you a little idea of what to expect!
The red fractures will drop crates up to orange rarity, as well as vehicles. You'll know they're the right items because if you're quick enough, you'll still see the red haze around them. If not, just look for things that seem out of place, like a crate in the middle of a road or at an angle.
Redstorm parachute Secret Challenge
This Secret Challenge isn't difficult, but it does need at least five matches to be played, and that's if you're lucky with the fractures spawning.
Visit a drop zone in five different matches, and you'll get the Redstorm parachute. It doesn't say anything about interacting with the items dropped in the zones, but the chances are you're going to be doing that, anyway.
Shattered Vision weapon sticker
The Shattered Vision weapon sticker is the reward for interacting with three dropped items in a single match.
Head to one of the Drop Zones and simply open three crates or get inside any vehicles that have dropped, and you'll complete the challenge.
Shattered Echo weapon blueprint
This is the most time-consuming to complete, but still no more difficult than the others.
You simply need to interact with 30 items that come from the Drop Zones across any number of matches, and you'll be rewarded with the very slick-looking Shattered Echo blueprint for the Razor SMG.
I haven't personally finished this one as yet, so check out the YouTube video above from Invoked by Red to get a glimpse at what you're chasing.
Sure, we can do these Secret Challenges the easy way by using Warzone Casual, but if there's one thing that will get me to play more Warzone, it's stuff to unlock.
I've lost count of how many easter eggs we're up to now since the launch of Season 02, but I wouldn't bet against there being some more still to come. And I'm here for it.
