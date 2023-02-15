Where to find all 16 Daedalian Keys in Hogwarts Legacy

There are several things to do in Hogwarts castle that will keep you busy including spotting Daedalian Keys and following them to their cabinets. You need to interact with these keys and jam them into the keyholes as they flutter about in order to get the House Tokens that are locked inside of them. This can be a bit tricky but isn't too hard overall.

Once you have collected all 16 House Tokens in Hogwarts Legacy and have returned them to the House Chest, you'll unlock some cool cosmetic clothing known as the Relic House Uniform, which matches whatever house you belong to. Here's where to get those keys so you can unlock this cool reward.

Where to find all 16 Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy

The number of fun puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy is one reason why this is one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there. You unlock "The Daedalian Keys" quest very early in the game simply by talking to Nellie Oggspire in the Transfiguration Courtyard near the large tree.

There are 16 Daedalian Keys to find and this is where they're located.

Daedalian Key 1: Astronomy Tower

Key Location: Make your way to The Astronomy Wing → Astronomy Tower Floo Flame and keep heading up the tower stairs next to the Floo Flame to find this key.

Cabinet Location: Enter the round blue room near the Astronomy Tower Floo Flame and the cabinet will be on the left side as you enter.

Note: You must return to Nellie Oggspire in the Transfiguration Courtyard and then drop off the first House Token into the House Chest before the other Daedalian Keys will appear.

Daedalian Key 2: Grand Staircase

Key Location: Go to The Grand Staircase → Grand Staircase Floo Flame and head up the stairs for several flights. You'll see the Daedalian Key when you get to the landing where there's a portrait of a family in white with a basket of fruit.

Cabinet Location: Keep running down the stairs and only get off when you're face to face with puzzle door next to the House Hourglasses (near The Great Hall). The cabinet is right around the corner from the puzzle door, a floor above the Grand Staircase Floo Flame.

Daedalian Key 3: Great Hall

Key Location: Go to The Great Hall → Great Hall Floo Flame and then look around the fireplace next to the Slytherin table to find this Daedalian Key.

Cabinet Location: Head up the stairs next to the Great Hall Floo Flame to get to this cabnet.

Daedalian Key 4: North of Great Hall

Key Location: Starting at The Great Hall → Great Hall Floo Flame head through the main double doors to the north and pass through two more double doors similar to it. The area you come out to will have a Daedalian Key flying around the stairs.

Cabinet Location: Head down the stairs and instead of going through the massive double doors, turn to the right to see the cabinet.

Daedalian Key 5: Quad Courtyard

Key Location: Travel to The Grand Staircase → Quad Courtyard Floo Flame. Then head left and go up the left set of stairs. The key will be between these stairs and the archway.

Cabinet Location: Head down the stairs and cross the Quad Courtyard to find yourself next to a set of winding steps near a doorway. The cabinet is here next to a shield with a wizard's head and an eagle emblem.

Daedalian Key 6: Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom

Key Location: Go to The Astronomy Wing → The Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom. Go down the stairs and you'll see this Daedalian Key next to the rhinoceros skeleton.

Cabinet Location: Run back up the stairs and go basically above where the rhinoceros skeleton was to find the cabinet.

Daedalian Key 7: Transfiguration Classroom

Key Location: Go to The Astronomy Wing → The Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame. Turn around and go through the small door on the left. Head up the small flight of stairs and then down the next several flights of stairs. When you see a horse in armor, make one last turn and head toward the sleeping dragon statue to find this Daedalian Key.

Cabinet Location: Go one floor above the sleeping dragon statue to find the cabinet.

Daedalian Key 8: Dungeon

Key Location: Go to The Astronomy Wing → The Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame. Turn around and go through the small door on the left. Head up the small flight of stairs and then down the next several flights of stairs. When you see a horse in armor, make one last turn and head toward the sleeping dragon statue. Now go down the hallway next to the sleeping dragon statue and you'll see the Daedalian Key floating in the hallway to the right of the Level 2 locked door.

Cabinet Location: Go down the hall from where you found the key then turn a sharp left before the stairs and go across the room. The cabinet is next to the owl torch near the barrels.

Daedalian Key 9: Potions Classroom

Key Location: Go to The Library Annex → Potions Classroom Floo Flame. Head through the double doors and into the Potions Classroom. You'll see the Daedalian Key flying around this room.

Cabinet Location: Leave the Potions Classroom and head down the north spiral staircase to find the cabinet next to a locked door.

Daedalian Key 10: Central Hall #1

Key Location: Head to The Library Annex → Central Hall Floo Flame. Go down the staircase and head north of the fountain. You'll see the Daedalian Key on your left when you're facing the doors to the greenhouses.

Cabinet Location: Run back across the Central Hall until you're on the opposite side of where you found the key. It will be on the opposite wall from a puzzle door.

Daedalian Key 11: Central Hall #2

Key Location: Head to The Library Annex → Central Hall Floo Flame. Go up three flights of stairs from the Floo Flame location and then turn right before you get to the large double door. You'll see the Daedalian Key flying above the orange and yellow flooring beneath the stairs.

Cabinet Location: Turn around and head back down one flight of stairs then look to your right to see the cabinet.

Daedalian Key 12: Library

Key Location: Go to The Library Annex → Library Floo Flame. The Daedalian Key is in the west part of the library (opposite the restricted section). You'll find it floating between shelves.

Cabinet Location: Return to the Library Floo Flame and continue right to get to the cabinet.

Daedalian Key 13: Bell Tower Courtyard

Key Location: Go to The Bell Tower Wing → Bell Tower Courtyard. Go up the stairs closest to the Floo Flame and through the small door. Head straight up the next small flight of stairs and the Daedalian Key will be in this room.

Cabinet Location: Head up several flights of stairs until you cannot go any higher and turn the corner when you see the Level 1 Locked door. The cabinet will be next to some musical instrument cases and a portrait of a woman in blue playing a drum.

Daedalian Key 14: Faculty Tower #1

Conditions: You will need to unlock Alohomora Level 1 to get this Daedalian Key.

Key Location: Go to The South Wing → Faculty Tower and head right through the intricately decorated Faculty Tower door. Now head up the stairs and you'll see the Daedalian Key floating around near the puzzle door.

Cabinet Location: Head down the stairs and you'll find the cabinet one floor below under that stairway.

Daedalian Key 15: Faculty Tower #2 (Hospital Wing)

Conditions: You will need to unlock Alohomora Level 1 to get this Daedalian Key.

Key Location: Go to The South Wing → Hospital Wing and then down the spiral stairs next to the Floo Flame. When at the base of the stairs go right through the hallways cluttered with picture frames toward the Clock Tower. The Daedalian Key will be flying around the gears in this room.

Cabinet Location: The key will come back toward the spiral stairs and you will find the cabinet across the room from them.

Daedalian Key 16: Clock Tower

Conditions: You will need to unlock Alohomora Level 1 to get this Daedalian Key.

Key Location: Go to The South Wing → Clock Tower Courtyard. Head through the gated opening under the enormous pendulum and go to the Level 1 Locked door on the left of the exit. Unlock this door with Alohomora and head up the stairs until you can once more see the pendulum swinging. The Daedalian Key is floating around here.

Cabinet Location: Head upstairs two flights above where you found the key and the cabinet will be on your left when you once more see the pendulum.

How to open cabinets

Interact with a cabinet when the Daedalian Key is at it. You will need to press the required Slap button (spacebar on PC, X on Steam Deck and Xbox) quickly when the key flies over the keyhole. Doing this at the right time will jam the key into the hole and unlock the cabinet.

Where to take the House Tokens

You'll need to take the House Tokens to the House Chest that is in your House Common Room. For instance, since I was playing as a Ravenclaw, I needed to return my Tokens to a large golden chest in the Ravenclaw Common Room. Unfortunately, you can only return one at a time even if you have them all in your possession.

House Chest Reward for collecting all Daedalian Keys

Collecting all 16 Tokens and returning them to the House Chest unlocks the Relic House Uniform — special clothing that looks different depending on what house you're in. This is purely cosmetic and won't show up in your gear slot as a new item, but will only show up when you go to change the appearance of your clothes.

Grabbin’ them keys

Each of the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian Keys is hidden somewhere within the school, so you don't have to worry about searching for any of them outside of the castle. The same goes for their companion cabinets. As a matter of fact, the keys and cabinets are never too far away from each other, so if you feel you've gone too far away from where you found the key you might be right.

Once you collect all 16 House Tokens and return them to the House Chest, you can wear that sweet swag and show off your house pride.