All 30 Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue locations list

Collecting Demiguise Statues is one of the most important side quests you complete during your time at Hogwarts. Upon returning specific numbers of these figures to Gladwin Moon, you'll learn stronger levels of Alohomora allowing you to open locked chests and doors throughout Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the World Map. But these tricky little statues aren't easy to find. We'll go over the quickest ways to find all 30 of them.

How to get Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Instead of learning Alohomora (the unlocking spell) from a professor, they learn it from Hogwarts' caretaker, Godwin Moon. He initially only teaches a basic Level 1 spell, but players can unlock a Level 2 and Level 3 Alohomora spell if they give Moon enough Demiguise Statues.

Godwin Moon's main quest mission "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament" unlocks relatively early on in the story. Just keep doing main quests until you get to it.

All 30 Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There are technically 33 Demiguise Statues in the game, but the first three are acquired during the initial "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament" quest. So these are the remaining 30 that you need to find on your own.

Not that Demiguise Statues can only be collected at night when they change from solid statues to transparent objects. You can change the time of day by going into the map and then pressing the Wait button as indicated at the bottom of the screen. Here is where to find all 30 Demiguise Statues.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Demiguise Statue Locations Quick List Location Details Hogwarts 10 Hogsmeade 9 World Map 11

Hogwarts (10 Demiguise Statues)

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Hogwarts Astronomy Wing

Demiguise Statue #1: The Astronomy Wing → Professor Fig's Office Floo Flame. Head up the stairs of the classroom and into Fig's office. It's on a table next to the fireplace.

The Astronomy Wing → Professor Fig's Office Floo Flame. Head up the stairs of the classroom and into Fig's office. It's on a table next to the fireplace. Demiguise Statue #2 : The Astronomy Wing → The Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame. Turn around and head into the double doors on your left. Go up the small flight of stairs and then go down several flights on the right until you see an armored horse. Turn around the corner and go right at the sleeping dragon statue. Unlock a Level 1 lock on a door to the right and you'll see the statue on some furniture near the door within the room.

: The Astronomy Wing → The Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame. Turn around and head into the double doors on your left. Go up the small flight of stairs and then go down several flights on the right until you see an armored horse. Turn around the corner and go right at the sleeping dragon statue. Unlock a Level 1 lock on a door to the right and you'll see the statue on some furniture near the door within the room. Demiguise Statue #3: Astronomy Wing → Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower. Go down the stairs until you get to the ground level. Open the Level 2 locked door on the left and the statue is inside on a desk.

Hogwarts Great Hall

Demiguise Statue #4: The Great Hall → Great Hall Floo Flame. Head to the right of the Hufflepuff dining table and open the Level 1 locked door. You'll see it on a table near a chair.

Hogwarts Annex

Demiguise #5 : The Library Annex → Library Floo Flame. Turn around and head into the Restricted section (gated area). Head downstairs and jump over the first opening into the floor below you. To the right of the Eye Chest you'll see a lamp and the Demiguise Statue.

: The Library Annex → Library Floo Flame. Turn around and head into the Restricted section (gated area). Head downstairs and jump over the first opening into the floor below you. To the right of the Eye Chest you'll see a lamp and the Demiguise Statue. Demiguise Statue #6 : The Library Annex → Potions Class Floo Flame. Go a flight below the Potions Classroom behind a Level 2 Alohomora locked door. Head through the double doors and then down the spiral staircase on the left. Open the Level 1 locked door and then head down the hall until you can unlock another door on the left. The Demiguise statue is in this small room below the Potions Class.

: The Library Annex → Potions Class Floo Flame. Go a flight below the Potions Classroom behind a Level 2 Alohomora locked door. Head through the double doors and then down the spiral staircase on the left. Open the Level 1 locked door and then head down the hall until you can unlock another door on the left. The Demiguise statue is in this small room below the Potions Class. Demiguise Statue #7: The Library Annex → Divinations Classroom Floo Flame. Head up the spiral stairs and climb the dropping ladder to the Divination Classroom. You’ll find it on Professor Onai's desk.

Bell Tower Wing

Demiguise Statue #8 : The Bell Tower Wing → Beasts Classroom Floo Flame. Turn around and unlock the Level 2 door on the Grounds Keepers building behind you. Go inside and head down the stairs to get this statue.

: The Bell Tower Wing → Beasts Classroom Floo Flame. Turn around and unlock the Level 2 door on the Grounds Keepers building behind you. Go inside and head down the stairs to get this statue. Demiguise Statue #9: Bell Tower Wing → Hogwarts North Exit Floo Flame. Turn around and look for a Level 1 locked door on the ground beyond the staircase. The Demiguise Statue is in a small room inside.

Hogwarts South Wing

Demiguise Statue #10: South Wing → Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame. Make your way to the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame in the South Wing then turn around and go through the door behind the gate and head over the bridge through the next double doors. Head left and then unlock the Level 1 lock to get into the wizard's bathroom. Go through the out-of-order stall to find a secret room with a Demiguise Statue.

Hogsmeade (9 Demiguise Statues)

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Demiguise Statue #1 : Near a window in the Tombs and Scrolls store.

: Near a window in the Tombs and Scrolls store. Demiguise Statue #2 : Enter the house that’s south of Ollivanders and you’ll find the statue on the second floor.

: Enter the house that’s south of Ollivanders and you’ll find the statue on the second floor. Demiguise Statue #3 : Inside the small back room of the Hog’s Head.

: Inside the small back room of the Hog’s Head. Demiguise Statue #4 : Inside The Three Broomsticks on the second floor behind a Level 1 lock.

: Inside The Three Broomsticks on the second floor behind a Level 1 lock. Demiguise Statue #5 : Enter the house on the right of The Three Broomsticks and you’ll find it on a small table.

: Enter the house on the right of The Three Broomsticks and you’ll find it on a small table. Demiguise Statue #6 : Enter the house on the right of J Pippins Potions and you’ll find it on the second floor.

: Enter the house on the right of J Pippins Potions and you’ll find it on the second floor. Demiguise Statue #7 : On the counter in the Gladrags Wizardwear store.

: On the counter in the Gladrags Wizardwear store. Demiguise Statue #8 : Enter the northern waterwheel house.

: Enter the northern waterwheel house. Demiguise Statue #9: Enter the Level 1 Alohomora locked door across the street from Brood and Peck.

World Map (11 Demiguise Statues)

There are a total of 11 Demiguise Statues hidden throughout the World Map.

South Hogwarts Region

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Demiguise Statue #1: World Map → Aranshire Floo Flame. Enter the closest house to the lFloo Flame in Aranshire and you’ll find it on the second floor next to the bed.

Demiguise Statue #2: World Map → Lower Hogwarts Field Floo Flame. Enter the closest house to the Lower Hogsfield Floo Flame and you'll find it on the ground right next to the door.

North Ford Bog

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Demiguise Statue #3: World Map → Pitt-Upon-Ford Floo Flame. Enter the house with a carriage out front at Pitt-Upon-Ford and go up to the top floor to see this statue on the floor between a mirror and a lamp.

Hogsmeade Valley

(Image credit: Windows Central )

Demiguise Statue #4: World Map → Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame. Enter the house that has a well in front of it (across the street from the Hamlet Shops) and you’ll find the statue on a stool.

Hogwarts Valley

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Demiguise Statue #5: World Map → Keenbridge Floo Flame. Go to the house behind Keenbridge Hamlet Shop that has pumpkins growing around it. Unlock the Level 1 locked door and you'll see the statue right inside on a table.

Demiguise Statue #6: World Map → Brocburrow Floo Flame. Go to the house on the other side of the road from the Brocburrow Floo Flame and you'll see the statue on the floor next to a red privacy screen.

Feldcroft Region

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Demiguise Statue #7: World Map → Irondale Floo Flame. Enter the closest house to the Irondale Floo Flame and check on the floor behind the counter (next to the stove and fruit).

Demiguise Statue #8: World Map → Feldcroft Floo Flame. Go to the house that the Floo Flame is facing and unlock a Level 2 Alohormora door to get inside. The statue is on the window sill in front of the stairs as you enter.

Marunweem Lake

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Demiguise Statue #9: World Map → Marunweem Floo Flame. Go to the house that's closest to the bulletin board. You'll know you're in the right place when you see a stack of cauldrons near the door. Enter the house and look behind the left counter on the ground.

Manor Cape

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Demiguise Statue #10: World Map → Bainburgh Floo flame. Enter the house across the way from the Hamlet Shop that has cages in the yard. You’ll find the statue on a small table next to a chair inside.

Cragcroftshire

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Demiguise Statue #11: World Map → Cragcroft Floo Flame. Head north a way and enter the house next to the Hamlet sho. You’ll find this next to the bed on the second floor.

Demiguise in the moonlight

With plenty of Demiguise Statues turned into Gladwin Moon, no locked door or chest will be able to resist your charms. Make sure to be on the lookout for these figurines wherever you go so you don't miss any. You'll want to make sure that it's nighttime or else you won't be able to collect them.

Having Alohomora Level 3 unlocked early in the game allows you to get more treasures and other rewards along your journey that would otherwise be barred to you. So you might want to take some time to collect as many of these as you can from the start before working on the other main quests in earnest.