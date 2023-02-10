Hogwarts Legacy Eye Chests: How to open them
While exploring the magical world within Hogwarts Legacy, you're bound to come across several puzzles and conundrums that might have you scratching your head a bit. Typically, solving these is pretty straightforward as long as you know what to do.
While exploring, you'll likely find odd white and gold treasure chests with a large eyeball on them. These Eye Chests usually always contain 500 Galleons, which is very useful to help you acquire powerful gear or helpful items from shops. But just as with the door puzzles, there's a trick to opening them.
How to open Eye Chests in Hogwarts Legacy
- In order to open Eye Chests in Hogwarts Legacy, you must first learn the Disillusionment spell. Get it by completing the "Secrets of the Restricted Section" main quest. This unlocks early in the game.
- Whenever you're in a location, use the Revelio spell to make treasure chests and notable items glow around you. Eye Chests will glow yellow making them easier to spot from a distance. (Doing this at night makes glowing objects easier to see).
- When you're near an Eye Chest, cast Disillionment to turn invisible.
- Approach the Eye Chest while invisible and it will relax allowing you to open it and get the coins inside.
Getting rich with Eye Chests
Eye Chests stand out in Hogwarts Legacy as one of the most lucrative rewards in the game. While other smaller chests and containers will give out clothing and items, Eye Chests almost always reward you with 500 Galleons. Most clothing isn't even worth that much on its own.
There are dozens of these Eye Chests in random areas throughout Hogwarts Legacy. You'll want to keep and eye out for them and gain money quickly so you can purchase better gear and upgrades as soon as possible. In fact, I highly recommend exploring Hogsmeade early in the game and unlocking several of these chests that are hidden there so you can be better equipped and start the game off on the right foot.
