The new expansion brings with it new secrets to unlock, and the community is already well underway finding the eight new Hunter Masks, including the Lumen Mask pictured here.

Less than a full day has passed and some of The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn's secrets are being unlocked.

As with the base game and the Warlords of New York expansion, the latest DLC adds eight new Hunter Masks to find, and the Ash keys to go with them to unlock the gear crate in The Bridge.

Hunter masks are supposed to be hard to figure out, but the power of the community usually comes through, and already four of them have been solved.

I claim no part in this, as I've literally just finished the Battle for Brooklyn campaign. But as I expected, one of my favorite Division 2 YouTubers, NothingButSkillz, already has the details.

That said, I did stumble across the Lumen Mask (pictured above) just randomly exploring, so they're not all behind some crazy puzzle.

How to UNLOCK 4 SECRET HUNTER MASKS in The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC - Tips & Tricks - YouTube Watch On

The video above details how to get the Craver Mask, Merry Mask, Lumen Mask, and the Redtail Mask.

Of the four, the Lumen Mask and the fox-inspired Redtail Mask stand out to me, and I look forward to finding the time to go out and get hold of them. The video above has every single detail you need to know on your quest for the elusive cosmetics.

Battle for Brooklyn adds two new districts of New York City to explore in Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass). It's smaller in scale than Warlords of New York, but it also doesn't necessarily feel small.

It's a pretty dense map, there are plenty of new missions to play through, including a selection of off-site excursions, and lots to explore.

The campaign itself will probably take you 4-5 hours, depending on how fast or slow you play, how much you explore, and whether or not you're new to the game. But for $15 it's worth every penny.

No spoilers, but some of the missions in Battle for Brooklyn are probably my favorites in The Division 2. When you're done, go after the masks, and give it another day or two, and the other four will no doubts have been found.