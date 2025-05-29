It's been a big week for The Division 2, and it's closing out in style with a free play weekend.

The second expansion, Battle for Brooklyn, dropped on Tuesday, the same day as the game joined Xbox Game Pass on PC and console. Now, whether you're on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S, you can play most of the content for nothing.

You won't be able to play the new DLC, of course, but the base game and the first expansion, Warlords of New York, are now rolled together in a single package, so there's plenty to go at.

The free play weekend begins on May 29 at 3 p.m. UTC, and ends on June 2 at 12 p.m. UTC. To install, hit the store on your platform of choice (and it looks like Ubisoft Connect only on PC) and install the free trial version.

Any progress made during the free trial will carry over if you decide to then buy the game, and there are some hefty discounts on of up to 90% if you want it. That said, you'll need to make sure not to buy the cheapest version, which is just the base game.

Instead, you'll want the Gold Edition, which now includes the new Battle for Brooklyn DLC. That one is 60% off right now, making it a real bargain.

Grab the free trial now at the Xbox Store or Ubisoft Connect.