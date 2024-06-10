The Division 2 now includes its expansion free with the base game, so there really is no excuse not to try it now

What you need to know

Ahead of Ubisoft Forward in LA, The Division 2 has quietly seen some changes to its editions.

There is no longer a need to purchase the standalone expansion, with it being rolled into the standard edition of the game. Existing owners of the base game can upgrade to the new edition at a discounted price right now to unlock the extra content.

This comes ahead of the start of Year 6, with a new Story DLC expansion planned for early 2025.

The Division 2 has a ridiculous amount of content to play, especially for newcomers, and Ubisoft, it seems, is making all of it accessible to everyone. Up to now, you've needed to own the base game and purchase the standalone Warlords of New York expansion to unlock the Manhattan map and the current seasonal endgame loop.

But quietly, it seems, they've changed that ahead of the big Ubisoft Forward event in LA today. One of my favorite Division 2 content creators, @djtickle, highlighted in his Discord that the standard edition of the game now includes the expansion.

That's pretty spectacular.

The standard edition now contains ALL of the current content in The Division 2. (Image credit: Xbox)

Even though I have both the base game and the expansion already, I'm seeing an upgrade option on the standard game right now for just £2.80 to turn it into the new standard edition. Obviously I won't be doing that, but if you don't have the expansion already, that's an absurdly cheap way to get your hands on it.

The new standard edition includes the base game and Warlords of New York, as well as one level 30 boost to get a character ready to jump right into the New York map. The standalone expansion is still listed at this time, but obviously, don't buy it. The new ultimate edition includes the same, with a bunch of additional cosmetics and the year one pass, which unlocked some additional missions that were tagged onto the base game.

Presumably some kind of official announcement of this will be coming during Ubisoft Forward, but as The Division 2 enters Year 6 (which begins on June 11), there really has never been a better time to jump in. The new edition is listed right now on the Xbox Store and on the Ubisoft Store for PC.