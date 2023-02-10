How to solve the door puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy
Unlock those doors and get the treasures hiding behind them.
- What the door puzzle symbols mean
- Door 1: Walkway to Arithmancy Classroom
- Door 2: Arithmancy Classroom #1
- Door 3: Arithmancy Classroom #2
- Door 4: Central Hall
- Door 5: Bell Tower Wing
- Door 6: Charms Classroom
- Door 7: Ravenclaw Tower
- Door 8: Grand Staircase
- Door 9: House Hourglasses
- Door 10: Faculty Tower
- Door 11: The Great Hall
- Door 12: North Hall
As you explore the grand castle in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll occasionally come across one of 12 doors puzzles hidden throughout the building. The key to solving these puzzles is realizing that it all has to do with simple addition math problems. Each symbol has a number associated with it and you need to change the question mark mechanisms on the wall so that they show the proper symbol and then go back and interact with the door in order to open it and get the rewards hidden there.
Sometimes the question mark symbols are tricky to find in Hogwarts Legacy, so in addition to explaining where to find all of the doors as well as their solutions, I'll explain where to find the question mark mechanisms as well.
What the door puzzle symbols mean
There are hundreds of puzzles hidden around Hogwarts and the surrounding area adding depth to the world as well as things to do. This attention to detail is one of the things that makes this one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.
These puzzles are all based on addition math problems. The large number in the middle of a circle is the answer to a math problem while the numbers and symbols around it are an addition math problem to get that answer. You as the player need to change the ? and ?? mechanisms on the walls to reflect the answer to the problem. These are the numbers that the symbols equate to:
- 0 - Demiguise
- 1 - Unicorn
- 2 - Griphorn (Horned head with tentacles)
- 3 - Three-headed serpent
- 4 - Fwooper (small bird on branch)
- 5 - Five-legged bug
- 6 - Lizard
- 7 - Apple-shaped creature with tentacles
- 8 - Spider
- 9 - Hydra
- Where to get the answer key: Hogwarts Map → Library Annex → Divination Classroom Floo Flame. Walk up the small flight of stairs (not the turning ones). Next walk down the wooden planks and take your first right to see the math puzzle door. The answer key is on a piece of parchment next to the chalkboard.
All 12 Hogwarts Legacy Puzzle Doors
Without further ado, let's go over all Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors — their locations, answers, and rewards.
Door Puzzle 1: Walkway to Arithmancy Classroom
- Location: Hogwarts Map → Library Annex → Divination Classroom Floo Flame. Walk up the small flight of stairs (not the turning ones). Next walk down the wooden planks and take your first right to see the math puzzle door.
- Solution: ? = Small bird on branch (Left) | ?? = Three-headed serpent (Right)
- Reward: Access to Arithmancy Classroom and two more door puzzles.
Door Puzzle 2: Arithmancy Classroom #1
- Location: Hogwarts Map → Library Annex → Divination Classroom Floo Flame. Walk up the small flight of stairs (not the turning ones). Next walk down the wooden planks and take your first right to see the math puzzle door. Go through the puzzle door, head up the stairs, and enter the Arithmancy Classroom. There are two puzzles in here, this refers to the one that is straight ahead as you enter the room.
- Solution: ? = Lizard (Left) | ?? = Unicorn (Right)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 3: Arithmancy Classroom #2
- Location: Hogwarts Map → Library Annex → Divination Classroom Floo Flame. Walk up the small flight of stairs (not the turning ones). Next walk down the wooden planks and take your first right to see the math puzzle Door. Go through the puzzle Door, head up the stairs, and enter the Arithmancy Classroom. There are two puzzles in here, this refers to the one on the left as you enter the room.
- Solution: ? = Small bird on branch (Left) | ?? = Five-legged bug (Right)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 4: Central Hall
- Location: Hogwarts Map → Library Annex → Potions Classroom Floo Flame location. Turn around to see Central Hall door puzzle down the hall.
- Solution: ? = Spider (Left)| ?? = Three-headed serpent (Directly upstairs from the door)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 5: Bell Tower Wing
- Location: Hogwarts Map → Library Annex → Potions Classroom Floo Flame. Head through the double doors and then go left down the stairs. Use Alohamora Level 1 to open the locked door. Run all the way down the corridor until you see a flight of stairs. The door puzzle is on the left of them.
- Alternative way to get there: Hogwarts Map → Bell Tower Wing → Bell Tower Courtyard. Open the locked door next to the Floo Flame with Alohamora Level 1. Go down the stairs and the puzzle door is on the right.
- Solution: ? = Griphorn (Left)| ?? = Unicorn (Right)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 6: Near the Charms Classroom
- Location: Hogwarts Map → The Astronomy Wing → Charms Classroom. Go to the right around the corner to find this puzzle door.
- Solution: ? = Griphorn (Left) | ?? = Apple-shaped creature with tentacles (Right)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 7: Ravenclaw Tower
- Location: Hogwarts Map → The Grand Staircase → Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame. Go straight and the Ravenclaw door puzzle on the right in the next room.
- Solution: ? = Bird on a branch (Far side of the room) | ?? = Five-legged bug (Opposite wall from the door)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 8: Grand Staircase
- Location: Hogwarts Map → The Grand Staircase → Grand Staircase Tower Floo Flame. Head down the appearing curved stairs and you'll see the Grand Staircase door puzzle at the landing.
- Solution: ? = Lizard (Left on stairs) | ?? = Apple-shaped creature with tentacles (On staircase pillar facing the door).
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 9: House Hourglasses
- Location: Hogwarts Map → The Grand Staircase → Grand Staircase Floo Flame. Head up the straight stairs turn and when you see the House Hourglasses turn and go up the next flight of stairs. The puzzle door is around the corner on the left.
- Solution: ? = Demiguise (Left) ?? = Five-legged bug (On wall a floor below the door).
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 10: Faculty Tower
- Location: Hogwarts Map → South Wing → Faculty Tower Floo Flame. You'll need to start Gladwin Moon's "The Caretakers Lunar Lament" sidequest to get it. Use Alohamora Level 1 to unlock the door and go up the stairs. You'll see the puzzle door on the opposite side of the walkway. If you're here at night you'll need to distract the prefect by hitting a wall that's away from the door with magic and then go and quickly solve the puzzle.
- Solution: ? = Demiguise (Left) | ?? = Hydra (Right)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 11: The Great Hall (Dining area)
- Location: Hogwarts Map → The Great Hall → Great Hall Floo Flame. Head left towards the fireplace and then turn left again to see the puzzle door at the end of a hallway.
- Solution: ? = Spider (Left)| ?? = Three headed serpent (Behind you on wall)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Door Puzzle 12: North Hall
- Location: Hogwarts Map → The Astronomy Wing → Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame. Turn around and head through the double doors. Go up several flights of stairs until you get to the top level and open the small locked door using Alohamora Level 1. Run past the various covered objects and you'll find the door puzzle at the far side of the room.
- Solution: ? = Lizard (Left) | ?? = Three-headed serpent (Right)
- Reward: One Item of clothing and One object for Room of Requirement.
Who says they don't teach math at Hogwarts?
Helpful items are hidden behind each of the 12 door puzzles located inside of Hogwarts. Solving these puzzles and opening the doors is a simple matter of understanding what number the animal symbols are equal to in an addition math equation. Have fun exploring the castle and figuring out what other secrets are contained within it.
Hogwarts Legacy
Enjoy exploring the wizarding world from your computer as you take on the role of a Hogwarts student. Your unique magical powers enable you to address problems and enemies like no one else can.
Buy for PC: Steam (opens in new tab)
Buy for Xbox Series X|S: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Buy for Xbox One: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.