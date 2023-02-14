Hogwarts Legacy High Keep: How to climb the battlements and open the main gate

After you've spent a while in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll eventually unlock the 27th main quest, "The High Keep," which centers on you and Natty running into one of Harlow's lairs. You'll be tasked with climbing the battlements and getting to the roof here, but the whole High Keep is really more of a puzzle to get through. Not to worry. We're here to help with step-by-step instructions.

This is also a very exciting quest as completing it unlocks Hippogriffs and flying magical beasts. It's one of the best quest rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. With all of the wizarding fun you can have, it's no wonder this is one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.

How to climb the High Keep battlements and get to the roof

There are lots of small treasures and goodies to collect along the way, but this is mostly just a straightforward High Keep walkthrough to the top of the battlements. Make sure to use Revelio often and grab any rewards along the way.

Step 1: Climb the battlements east of the bridge

Image 1 of 2

From the Falbarton Castle Floo Flame looking at the High Keep, go east of the bridge and climb up the ledges there.

Step 2: Get further into the High Keep

When you get on the High Keep wall, you'll see a rotating mechanism on the left. Go to it and cast Depulso to make it turn and open the small gated door.

Using Wingardium Leviosa on the crate inside the room, move it out and place it directly in front of where you just climbed up from the ground.

When the crate is in place, use Levioso on it to lift it up. Get on the crate while it's floating and climb into the battlement opening above.

Step 3: Open the High Keep main gate

Go around the corner and you'll see a wooden pallet blocking a small opening. Destroy it with a basic attack or one of your fun ones. But instead of going into the opening, go around the outside of the building until you can see through a window into the center of the building.

Use Accio to pull the chest inside the High Keep towards you.

Now run around back to the opening you uncovered and enter the gate room. Use Depulso multiple times on the mechanism to move the gate.

Then quickly cast Accio on the handle in the center of the gate area to keep the gate open.

Step 4: Get up the High Keep broken stairs

Natty will join you and then a cutscene follows showing that Harlow's evil group has captured Highwing the Hippogriff. You and Natty will get separated, but we'll fix that.

Climb up the ledges on the right of the large double doors. Now go straight and stop at the enclosure with the crate inside. Use Depulso to push the crate so that it falls down a hole to the ground below.

Run down the stairs to the crate and move it against the broken stairs using Wingardium Leviosa. Now levitate it with Levioso.

Climb the on top of the crate and then pull yourself onto the ledge.

Step 5: Get to the High Keep roof

A guard will walk in front of you and gaze out over the parapet. Use Disillusionment to sneak up behind him and use Petrificus Totalus to knock him out. Continue up the stairs and around the corner and you'll see more of Harlow's thugs. Use Petrificus Totalus as much as you can or fight them using your other spells and the exploding barrels around you.

When they're dealt with, turn to the Level 1 locked door and unlock it with Alohomora. Enter the keep and immediately climb out of the room through the opening on the right. Go up a couple of flights of stairs and some enemies will appear. Take them out using your best attacks.

When they're defeated, unlock the Level 1 door lock in this area with Alohomora and enter the room.

Head up the stairs until you get most of the way to the top of the building. You'll see a small room with a wooden pallet against the wall. Destroy it using your basic spell and then climb over the wooden beams to grab something in a large treasure chest.

Cross back over the beam and continue running up the stairs as high as you can go until you come outside on a wooden floor.

You've made it to the roof of High Keep! Now a glorious cutscene will commence!

Highwing freedom

Now that you've successfully climbed the battlements, opened the main gate, and gotten to the roof of the High Keep you'll fly off on Highwing's back. What's more, you've now unlocked the ability to fly on magical beasts throughout the map. Enjoy collecting these rare flying creatures and using them to get wherever you want to in Hogwarts Legacy.