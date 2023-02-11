Hogwarts Legacy: How to solve floating candles map Ghost of Our Love quest

Very few experiences are unique to specific Hogwarts houses in Hogwarts Legacy as most of the quests, items, and experiences are the same regardless of where you are sorted. However, the Ghost of Our Love quest which culminates around the Map with Floating Candles is very different depending on what house you belong to.

We’ll go over the differences as well as how you can complete each house-specific variant of the quest so you can get the rewards regardless of what house you are in. It’s interesting things like this that make Hogwarts Legacy one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.

How to unlock the Ghost of Our Love quest

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Each of these Hogwarts Legacy quests leads you toward a ghost named Richard Jackdaw who you will do tasks with. Eventually, you will get a special map that you must decipher to get your reward for completing this mission.

You might hear about this quest before you come upon it in your game since it's so unique compared to the others. That's because part of it is different depending on what Hogwarts House you were sorted into. Here's how to unlock the Ghost of Our Love quest.

Attend all of the opening classes that are assigned to you. Complete the Trials of Merlin Main Quest. Read the Owl Post that you receive. You’ll get a different quest starting location depending on what house you’re in. While the experiences you encounter will be different, the end reward is the same. Head to the proper quest start location. Gryffindor Quest: The Hunt for the Missing Pages.

The Hunt for the Missing Pages. Hufflepuff Quest: Prisoner of Love.

Prisoner of Love. Ravenclaw Quest: Ollivander’s Heriloom.

Ollivander’s Heriloom. Slytherin Quest: Scrope’s Last Hope.

Gryffindor Map of Floating Candles Richard Jackdaw Quest

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Starting Location: The Great Hall

The Hunt for the Missing Pages Quest: Nearly Headless Nick will bring you to a cemetery to meet Sir Patrick Delaney-Podmore. After talking to this individual, you can snag the Map with Floating Candles on the right side of the crypt.

Hufflepuff Map of Floating Candles Richard Jackdaw Quest

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Starting Location: Upper Hogsfield

Prisoner of Love Quest: Go to the house behind the Hamlet shop and you’ll find a chest near the door. Inside you’ll acquire the Map with Floating Candles.

Ravenclaw Map of Floating Candles Richard Jackdaw Quest

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Starting Location: Ollivander’s shop in Hogsmeade

Ollivander’s Heriloom Quest: Upon talking to Ollivander, you’ll be told to go to the Owlery, a tower on the southwest grounds of Hogwarts. After solving a puzzle of sorts, you’ll get the Map with Floating Candles.

Slytherin Map of Floating Candles Richard Jackdaw Quest

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Starting Location: Squid Cave underneath Hogwarts

Scrope‘s Last Hope Quest: Players will need to make their way to a cave under Hogwarts with a large red squid painted on the wall that’s known as Apollonia’s Grotto. You unlock a hidden section of the cave by putting a piece of toast on the pedestal. Open the chest inside to get the Map with Floating Candles.

Where to find the Ghost of Our Love treasure

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Make sure it’s nightime: The final reward for running through this quest can only be obtained at night. So make sure to change the time of day if you need to. You can do this by going into the map and pressing the Wait button (F for Windows, Right Stick for Xbox and Steam Deck).

What to do: Fast travel to the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame and head towards the stone bridge (not the wooden one). While next to the bridge, cast Lumos with your wand. A set of floating candles will appear floating in the air. Follow them over the wooden bridge and into the forest until you come upon a set of chairs and a table with a chest next to them. Open the chest to claim your rewards.

Reward: 400 Galleons, 180 Experience Points, and Random Gear.

House-specific quests

The Ghost of Our Love quest with the Map of Floating Candles is one of the most unique quests in Hogwarts Legacy since it’s different depending on what house you’ve been sorted into. These tales will lead players in very different locations and give them a different understanding of the wizarding world in the process.

Regardless of what house you are in and what quest you go on, you’ll get the same rewards at the very end. However, some of the quests are more interesting than the others. It might just be worth playing the game over again to experience the different versions of this quest.