Earlier this week, Treyarch and Raven Software unveiled the next major change coming to Call of Duty: Warzone with the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, scheduled for March 12. The massive reveal of the new battle royale mode, Black Ops Royale — inspired by the Black Ops 4-era mode known as Blackout — could certainly have stood on its own as the next update for the massively popular series, but the development team wasn't ready to stop there.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 2 Reloaded is set to kick off on March 11, and the mid-season update is ready to throw some new content into the mix to keep things fresh while everybody works on finishing off those Season 2 battle passes. Here's what you can look forward to for each Black Ops 7 mode when Season 2 Reloaded goes live:

Endgame gets new Nightmare Skills and Glitch Fracture

Season 2.5 for Black Ops 7 introduces Glitch Fractures which send players to epic showdowns in an off-map arena. (Image credit: Activision)

Black Ops 7's Endgame mode is a massive PvE experience set on the Avalon world map, offering a variety of activities for players to level up, camo grind, and explore the world of Black Ops. Endgame has provided an outlet for continuing the Black Ops 7 storyline and gives players the chance to battle it out against the game's big bad, The Guild, with the occasional dip into some Zombies play via Nightmare Zones

Endgame is reminiscent of the DMZ mode and Modern Warzone Zombies experiences from previous Call of Duty titles, but with some distinctly unique Black Ops twists. Following the game's original launch, the Call of Duty development team has used Endgame as a playground for Black Ops' more outrageous ideas, and that continues with Season 2 Reloaded.

That creative take on the world of Avalon continues as Season 2 Reloaded will introduce a new Glitch Fracture to Endgame wherein players are teleported off-map to a brand new arena where they face waves of enemies and — eventually — the Glitch Boss itself.

Those who defeat a strike boss to reveal a Glitch Fracture to battle the Glitch Boss and come out victorious will be rewarded with a new, upgradable Nightmare Skill. The Nightmare Skills and their upgrades are as follows:

Nova Strike: Powerful melee strike that generates an electrical field to damage enemies. First upgrade: The struck enemy is also shocked by the electrical field. Final upgrade: The electrical area persists and shocks enemies who pass through it. This persistent effect will only last briefly and will have a cooldown period between uses.

Powerful melee strike that generates an electrical field to damage enemies. Phoenix Burst: When health is low, trigger an explosion and fully restore health (with a cooldown between use.) First upgrade: Gain full ammo and temporary infinite ammo from the magazine after the explosion. Final upgrade: Gain temporary immunity after the explosion.

When health is low, trigger an explosion and fully restore health (with a cooldown between use.) Hellwing: Wingsuiting over enemies has a napalm effect, dropping an incendiary trail. First upgrade: Increases how long the incendiary trail remains on the ground. Final upgrade: Flashbangs normal and special enemies within the incendiary area.

Wingsuiting over enemies has a napalm effect, dropping an incendiary trail. Chaos Rounds: Weapon attacks have a chance to trigger secondary effects including Photon, Incendiary, Frost, or Shock. First upgrade: More variety for effect pool, includes Graviton, Mortar, Shrapnel, and Neuro-Disruption effects. Final upgrade: Enemies hit with Chaos Rounds have a chance to trigger a second, random chaos round on a nearby enemy.

Weapon attacks have a chance to trigger secondary effects including Photon, Incendiary, Frost, or Shock. Frost Vortex: Bullets have a chance to create a snowstorm that pulls enemies in. First upgrade: Applies Frost to normal enemies in the snowstorm. Final upgrade: Applies Frost to Special and Elite enemies in the snowstorm.

Bullets have a chance to create a snowstorm that pulls enemies in.

Taking out the Glitch Boss to unlock and upgrade your Nightmare Skills is going to require some heavy firepower. Previously, Exotic Weapons were hard to come by, only dropping on extremely rare occasions or as rewards for major boss fights.

Season 2 Reloaded will introduce the Exotic Fabricator, a reward for defeating a strike boss within a Nightmare Zone, that will allow players to upgrade any loadout or field acquired weapon into a full exotic.

There are three upgrades available, with the first upgrading weapon rarity while the second provides an additional utility bonus and the third introduces a random exotic effect. Players who have a fully upgraded weapon or a named Exotic weapon can still benefit from the exotic fabricator which will reroll either the bonus or exotic effect. This is a one-time-use reward, however.

Five new maps to drop for Multiplayer

Torque, Cliff Town, Mission: Peak, Grind, and Firing Range make up the map drop for Season 2.5 in Black Ops 7. (Image credit: Activision)

Treyarch continues stacking the cards in favor of Black Ops 7, dropping an unprecedented number of maps for the second midseason refresh. Five maps will join the playlist rotation, including the small-sized Torque, medium sized Cliff Town, Skirmish map Mission: Peak, and the returning Grind and Firing Range.

Torque is the only brand-new map from the lineup, and it draws on some nostalgia as it is based on The Battle of Los Angeles mission from Black Ops 2 (which is also referenced in Black Ops 7's campaign.) Torque is heavy on wall jump opportunities, littered with explosive vehicles and is d