Since the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in November, players have been able to soar by wingsuit over the map of Avalon in the campaign's Endgame, where they fought back against the Guild in a strictly PvE mode. With the next big update coming to Call of Duty: Warzone on March 12 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, that changes as players can grab their wingsuits and swoop into Avalon for a PvP Blackout-inspired battle royale experience that will be named Black Ops Royale.

Activision released a very dense deep dive of the new mode on the official Call of Duty blog, breaking down the changes players can expect when Black Ops Royale joins the Warzone roster as a playable mode.

Black Ops Royale is inspired by the original Blackout battle royale experience that originally launched for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Unlike current Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay, Blackout did not allow players to purchase their preferred loadouts; there were no buy stations on the map, and players used a wingsuit to drop in as opposed to the parachutes we have seen since Warzone took over in 2020.

Black Ops Royale Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone - YouTube Watch On

Those features will return along with additional changes to perks, the introduction of weapon archetypes, and the integration of Black Ops' C-Link HUD. For the first time since Black Ops 7's launch, the advanced tech available in modes like Endgame and Skirmish is also coming to Warzone — including the grapple hook, sensor dart, and trauma kit. These tools were previously left out of Black Ops 7's integration into standard Warzone with Season 1.

What is Black Ops Royale?

Avalon will join map rotation for Call of Duty: Warzone with Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Haven's Hollow. (Image credit: Activision)

In addition to battling 100 other players to be the surviving squad, players will encounter multiple activities on Avalon that are optional for players to interact with. Players can hunt bounties, crack strongboxes, capture relays, and fight through Guild defenses for high-risk, high-reward squad play. Completing these tasks unlocks UAV sweeps, squadmate redeploys, and useful equipment to help with your survival.

Cradle Breaches will also be introduced to Black Ops Royale. Similar to the spread of the noxious red gas in Avalon on Endgame, some areas of the map in Black Ops Royale will also be shrouded in the Cradle's fumes, spawning hallucinated zombie hordes. As with activities, engaging with these breaches can put your squad at risk, but it also pays off with top-tier rewards should you be able to take down the Mangler boss.

The Cradle Breaches will cause players to hallucinate zombie hordes for a chance to battle the Mangler boss for big rewards. (Image credit: Activision)

Black Ops Royale is set to come to Call of Duty: Warzone alongside the launch of Season 2 Reloaded, which will also add new maps and modes to Multiplayer, new events like the Counter Skies Event starting March 17, new weapons and operator skins, and more.

Mid-season Reloaded updates do not introduce new battle passes, though there are premium pass tracks for event rewards if you're already done grinding through Season 2's battle pass. Season 2 Reloaded and Black Ops Royale will cap off the end of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's second season in April, when Season 3 will usher in the second half of Black Ops 7's post-launch lifespan.

🗨️ Will you dive into Black Ops Royale?

Call of Duty fans have been begging for a return to Blackout, but Warzone players have a death grip on Verdansk.

Are the changes going to be too much for Warzone, or will Black Ops Royale and Avalon flourish?

