I found a sub-$599 Windows 11 laptop that proves you don't need to compromise specs — with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
ASUS' Vivobook 14 pairs with Windows on Snapdragon X efficiency for all-day battery life as a potential answer to the MacBook Neo.
You probably heard that Apple unveiled its new MacBook Neo, and it's causing quite a stir with its more affordable $599 price and entry-level specs aimed at casual users and students.
However, there are still Windows laptops offering higher specs for your money, including a 23% discount on the ASUS Vivobook 14, now on sale for $579 at Best Buy — even lower than the Neo. Here's what you get:
The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a pure workhorse laptop that will clear out your office work and online research assignments in no time, thanks to its Snapdragon X processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and more.
Why buy a Vivobook 14 over the MacBook Neo?
So, for starters, the ASUS Vivobook 14 is equipped with a spec bump that gives it an edge to handle productivity tasks in Windows over the newly announced MacBook Neo. It includes a (slightly) bigger 14-inch display versus the MacBook Neo's 13-inch, a larger memory capacity with 16GB of RAM over the Neo's 8GB, and doubling its storage to 512GB over Apple's 256GB.
Combine all this with Qualcomm's efficient Snapdragon X processor, and the Vivobook 14 can handle multitasking web browsing, media, and document work in Microsoft Office simultaneously.
What's more, the same processor inside the ASUS Vivobook 14 features an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPs, meaning it can run locally-processed AI tasks with Copilot+ PC certification, whether it's analyzing text, generating images, or improving compatible third-party apps. Other notable benefits include up to 29 hours of battery life (thanks to Windows on Snapdragon), a large touchpad with Smart Gestures, and an FHD IR Camera compatible with Windows Hello for face-recognition logins.