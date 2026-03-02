The Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" is a flexible All-in-One PC that stands on its own or as a second monitor.

All eyes are on Apple this week, but it's an "iMac killer" that grabbed my attention. A deal on the Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" slashes the price of the All-in-One PC by $600.

That's a 41 percent discount on an attractive and versatile All-in-One PC that comes with everything you need in the box. That discount is on the model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There are also sales on more powerful versions through Lenovo.

Why buy the Lenovo Yoga AIO 27"?

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" has everything you need to get work done right and in the box, and it even comes assembled. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Our colleague's at Tom's Guide rate the Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" as the best Windows PC for students. The fact that it includes everything you need in the box is a big plus, especially given the creeping cost of accessories.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" comes with a keyboard and mouse and has built-in speakers and a built-in webcam. There are no hidden charges like having to grab a set of speakers.

You can open the box the Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" comes in, plug it in, place your phone on the PC's wireless charging pad, and get to work in a few minutes (or as long as the Windows 11 setup process takes these days).

The included keyboard is exceptional and it helped the All-in-One earn a perfect 10/10 in the "Keyboard and Mouse" section of our Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" review:

"This is hands-down the most satisfying AIO keyboard that I've ever used. Its floating keycaps look fancy while the keys themselves press in beautifully while I type," said Rebecca Spear. "Plus, this wireless keyboard is rechargeable via the included USB-C cable, so I don’t have to hunt down AA batteries every few months."

Sometimes PC makers toss in a serviceable but underwhelming keyboard with All-in-One PCs. That couldn't be further from the case here.

The keyboard of the Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" is outstanding. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" is a versatile All-in-One PC that works well on its own or as a companion device for power users.

Since the Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" has an HDMI-in port, you can use it as a monitor for another device. For example, you could swivel the Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" into portrait mode and use it as a dedicated monitor for Slack, Microsoft Teams, or other work apps. It's also great for keeping an eye on X or social media sites.

I know quite a few professionals that have a second monitor in portrait mode, including journalists, web developers, and accountants.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" is perfect for most students and professionals, as well as many creators depending on how demanding their workflow is.

While my colleague at Tom's Guide called the Lenovo Yoga AIO 27" an "iMac Killer," that title is most accurate when you look at pure versatility. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 27"