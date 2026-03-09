The Geekom A5 mini PC has an SD slot on the side for easy access.

You don't need to take up a bunch of space on your desk or clear out storage underneath to have a great computing experience, you know. The best mini Windows PCs pack the specs you need to get work done into a tiny package.

As desktops have improved over the years, mini PCs have become much more capable and versatile than in the past. On one end of the spectrum, you can get an extremely affordable mini PC built for productivity. On the other end, you gamers and professional creators can grab a high-end model.

I'll focus on the first, since Geekom's A5 is $395 at Amazon with code WINDSPRING — alternatively, the official Geekom storefront brings the A5 to $399 with the code 50GKA5 (set to expire today, March 9, but includes free US shipping).

Image 1 of 3 The Geekom A5 mini PC has a pair of USB ports and a power button along the front. (Image credit: Future) The back of the Geekom A5 mini has a bunch of additional ports, including four USB ports, two HDMI ports, and an Ethernet jack. (Image credit: Future) The Geekom A5 mini PC looks miniscule compared to a monitor and it wont take up much room on your desk. (Image credit: Future)

We've reviewed and covered plenty of Geekom mini PCs here at Windows Central. The brand has earned a strong reputation for reliable performance and affordability. Geekom mini PCs are compact but still pack plenty of ports — and power if you pick up the right one.

Geekom A5 specs CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7430U

GPU: AMD Radeon Vega 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Ports: 2 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack (front), 1 x SD card reader (side), 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 2.5G Ethernet (rear)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Size: 4.61 × 4.41 × 1.94 inches

Weight: 1.4 pounds (652 grams)

The Geekom A5 is a budget-friendly mini PC that supports up to four monitors. Despite its small size, the Geekom A5 has two HDMI ports, an Ethernet jack, an SD card slot, and a total of six USB ports.

A pair of USB-A (3.2 Gen 2) ports sits on the front of the mini PC. A USB-A (2.0) and USB-A (3.2 Gen 2) port are on the back alongside a pair of USB-C (3.2 Gen 2) ports.

The SD card reader is on the side of the Geekom A5 for easy access. A lock slot is on the other side.

One of the best things about the Geekom A5 is that it isn't a 'disposable' PC. While many mini PCs solder the components to the board, the Geekom A5 is upgradeable.

You can swap out the RAM for up to 64GB and increase the storage up to 6TB by utilizing the NVMe slot, the M.2 SATA slot, and the 2.5-inch HDD bay. It’s a level of flexibility you usually don't see at this price point.

Anthony Spadafora at our sister site, Tom's Guide, swapped to a Geekom A5 for a month last year during their review period and came away impressed.

"Downsizing to a mini PC often means sacrificing ports, but that definitely isn’t the case here. Like its more powerful sibling, the Geekom A6, the A5 2025 Edition features ports at the front, back and even on the sides," said Spadafora.

Considering the rising cost of RAM, it's difficult to find any PC with a healthy amount of memory at a fair price. The current WINDSPRING code for Geekom's A5 slashes the model with 16GB of RAM to just $395 at Amazon.

