Did one of our favorite mini PCs just hit the lowest price of the year? GEEKOM offers excellent pint-sized Windows 11 Pro desktops for under $400 in its Spring Sales
Stop letting a massive tower hog your desk space when this AMD Ryzen-powered GEEKOM A5 mini PC is currently on sale.
You don't need to take up a bunch of space on your desk or clear out storage underneath to have a great computing experience, you know. The best mini Windows PCs pack the specs you need to get work done into a tiny package.
As desktops have improved over the years, mini PCs have become much more capable and versatile than in the past. On one end of the spectrum, you can get an extremely affordable mini PC built for productivity. On the other end, you gamers and professional creators can grab a high-end model.
I'll focus on the first, since Geekom's A5 is $395 at Amazon with code WINDSPRING — alternatively, the official Geekom storefront brings the A5 to $399 with the code 50GKA5 (set to expire today, March 9, but includes free US shipping).
"The Geekom A5 2025 Edition definitely punches above its weight for a budget-friendly mini PC. It comes with a full array of front and rear ports, with quad-monitor support, and it’s very easy to upgrade. The rose gold color may not be for everyone, but the other tweaks Geekom has made to its case definitely give this mini PC a more premium look and feel overall." — Anthony Spadafora, Managing Editor Security and Home Office, Tom's Guide.
We've reviewed and covered plenty of Geekom mini PCs here at Windows Central. The brand has earned a strong reputation for reliable performance and affordability. Geekom mini PCs are compact but still pack plenty of ports — and power if you pick up the right one.
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7430U
GPU: AMD Radeon Vega 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Ports: 2 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack (front), 1 x SD card reader (side), 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 2.5G Ethernet (rear)
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Size: 4.61 × 4.41 × 1.94 inches
Weight: 1.4 pounds (652 grams)
The Geekom A5 is a budget-friendly mini PC that supports up to four monitors. Despite its small size, the Geekom A5 has two HDMI ports, an Ethernet jack, an SD card slot, and a total of six USB ports.
A pair of USB-A (3.2 Gen 2) ports sits on the front of the mini PC. A USB-A (2.0) and USB-A (3.2 Gen 2) port are on the back alongside a pair of USB-C (3.2 Gen 2) ports.
The SD card reader is on the side of the Geekom A5 for easy access. A lock slot is on the other side.
One of the best things about the Geekom A5 is that it isn't a 'disposable' PC. While many mini PCs solder the components to the board, the Geekom A5 is upgradeable.
You can swap out the RAM for up to 64GB and increase the storage up to 6TB by utilizing the NVMe slot, the M.2 SATA slot, and the 2.5-inch HDD bay. It’s a level of flexibility you usually don't see at this price point.
Anthony Spadafora at our sister site, Tom's Guide, swapped to a Geekom A5 for a month last year during their review period and came away impressed.
"Downsizing to a mini PC often means sacrificing ports, but that definitely isn’t the case here. Like its more powerful sibling, the Geekom A6, the A5 2025 Edition features ports at the front, back and even on the sides," said Spadafora.
Considering the rising cost of RAM, it's difficult to find any PC with a healthy amount of memory at a fair price. The current WINDSPRING code for Geekom's A5 slashes the model with 16GB of RAM to just $395 at Amazon.
