I have covered a lot of laptops over the years, but the Yoga 9i series has always held a special place for me. It is one of the few consumer Windows PCs that consistently feels like it was designed by people who actually use laptops every day. Lenovo has refined this formula for more than a decade, and the new Yoga 9i 2‑in‑1 Aura Edition Gen 11, announced today at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, shows a company that knows exactly what works and is not interested in fixing what is not broken.

This generation feels confident. It feels polished. It feels like a laptop that knows its identity and is not chasing trends.

A display that makes everything look better

The new Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Gen 11 taken in New York City, February 2026. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino)

The first thing that hits you is the screen. Lenovo kept the 14-inch 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED panel, but the specs have climbed into the territory where I start wondering if this is still a consumer laptop or a creator workstation pretending to be one. The display reaches 1100 nits peak brightness in HDR, covers the full sRGB, P3, and Adobe RGB color spaces, and has a Delta E under 1. The refresh rate goes up to 120Hz with variable refresh support.

That is a lot of technical jargon, but the short version is simple. Everything looks incredible. Colors are rich without being cartoonish. Text is crisp. HDR movies look like they were shot for this panel. Even the Windows 11 Settings app looks dramatic.

The new Canvas Mode that adds a slight elevation to the display when on a flat surface, thanks to the included Yoga Pen Gen 2 case that attaches magnetically to the A-cover, improving ergonomics when sketching or drafting. (Image credit: Lenovo | Windows Central)

Lenovo also added a new Canvas Mode, which uses the included Yoga Pen Gen 2 case to lift the display slightly when it is on a desk. It is a small change that makes sketching feel more natural. The pen now supports AES 3.0, which improves precision and reduces latency. I still take handwritten notes in OneNote, so this is the kind of detail I appreciate.

The soundbar hinge continues to be Lenovo’s secret weapon

Lenovo's unique soundbar hinge (above keyboard) lets you have perfect audio regardless of the 2-in-1 position. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino)

Every time Lenovo refreshes the Yoga 9i, I worry they will remove the rotating soundbar hinge. It is expensive to engineer and probably a nightmare to manufacture. Yet here it is again, and I am grateful.

The hinge houses two tweeters that always face upward, no matter which mode the laptop is in. Two woofers on the bottom round out the sound. The result is still the best audio experience you can get on a thin Windows laptop. The Gen 10 model already sounded great, but this one feels more balanced and more confident. Watching a movie on this thing is genuinely enjoyable, which is not something I say often about laptops.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A 2‑in‑1 that still takes the form factor seriously

The included Yoga Pen Gen 2 case that attaches magnetically to the A-cover (lid), which also functions as a lift for the new "canvas mode" (see earlier image). (Image credit: Lenovo | Edited with Gemini | Windows Central)

Convertible laptops have become rare. Many companies treat them like a checkbox feature. Lenovo does not. The Yoga 9i 2‑in‑1 Aura Edition Gen 11 feels like a device built by people who actually believe in the 2‑in‑1 concept.

The Comfort Edge design returns with rounded edges that make it comfortable to hold in tablet mode. The chassis is thin at 15.29mm and light at 1.29kg (2.84lbs), so switching between Laptop, Tent, Stand, Tablet, and Canvas Mode feels natural. The Cosmic Blue finish looks refined without being flashy.

This is one of the few convertibles that still feels like a premium laptop first and a tablet second, without compromising either role.

Intel’s third generation Core Ultra finally feels mature

Inside, Lenovo is using Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The model in the spec sheet is the