Lenovo's Legion Go Fold concept is a new take on the handheld gaming form factor.

Lenovo's Legion Go S and Legion Go 2 are two of our favorite gaming handhelds on the market right now, serving different types of users who want either a more portable design or a more powerful experience.

Unafraid as always about the evolution of form factors, Lenovo brought a new gaming handheld concept to MWC 2026. It's unlike anything I've seen, and I'm confident I'm looking at a design that a lot of competitors will eventually copy.

The Legion Go Fold, as it's known, is Lenovo's most exciting concept device shown off this year. It's essentially an amalgamation of the Legion Go 2's detachable controllers, the ThinkPad Fold's folding screen (albeit at a smaller size), and the Surface Pro's 2-in-1 laptop design with stand and detachable keyboard.

What is Lenovo's Legion Go Fold concept and how does it work?

A look at the Legion Go Fold concept in its standard handheld mode with screen folded over. (Image credit: Lenovo)

It's clear from what we've already got our hands on that Lenovo isn't exactly sure where it's taking this concept device, but it certainly is intriguing. It operates in four primary setups: three for gaming and one for regular productivity (or more gaming with a keyboard and mouse).

Here's how Lenovo lays it out. A standard handheld mode sees the controllers attach to the side of the pOLED (plastic OLED) display, which itself is folded over into a 7.7-inch format. Consider this to be the "portable" way to play your favorite games.

👉 Lenovo Legion Go 2 vs Legion Go S: Which is better?

With the controllers attached in the same manner to the sides of the display, the screen itself can be folded up to its full vertical size, effectively giving you two screens stacked on top of each other. One for streaming and one for gaming? Nice. Lenovo calls this vertical split-screen mode.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lenovo wasn't satisfied with letting you use the screen vertically with controllers attached. In horizon full-screen mode, you can detach the controllers, rotate the screen 90 degrees, then reattach the controllers. This gives you a massive 11.6-inch display on which to game.