Original Xbox emulation is now possible on Android, and with devices like the AYN Thor pushing handheld performance even further, it was only a matter of time before enthusiasts turned their attention to Xbox.

It has long been limited to MacOS, Linux, and Windows on the emulation side, but now, with a bit of tinkering, you can get an original Xbox emulator up and running on Android too. There are some caveats, though, so let’s go over the project and what you should expect.

Original Xbox emulation arrives on Android

Xbox Emulation on Android is Here! - YouTube Watch On

Now, I’ll preface this by saying emulators themselves are legal. However, how people obtain the games to run on them is often not.

There are legal ways to do it, though. For example, you can own the original physical copy and dump it yourself.

With that out of the way, what developers have managed to achieve here is genuinely impressive. The Android emulator is based on Xemu, a well-known original Xbox emulator that already runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

This Android version is not made by the official Xemu developers. Instead, it exists because the emulator is open source, meaning other developers can fork the project and adapt it for different platforms.

Right now, there are two versions available. One is a paid version on the Google Play Store, while another build can be downloaded for free and sideloaded from GitHub.

Performance, however, is still a bit iffy. Retro Game Corps tested several titles on a Retroid Pocket 6, starting with Blinx, which, sadly, was not very playable.

The same kind of issues appear with Crazy Taxi, which also struggles to run properly.

Halo: Combat Evolved is slightly more playable, though it still has noticeable slowdowns. One of the better performers appears to be Otogi: Myth of Demons, which runs faster than many of the other games tested.