Alongside Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas is one of the two Fallout games with a remaster on the way.

Recently, a LinkedIn post from Iron Galaxy Studios has been making big waves in the Fallout community, with many ultimately believing a snapshot of the iconic Fallout "Please Stand By" loading screen at the start of the developer's latest company meeting presentation is a hint that the studio is making the remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas that we know are on the way.

It's a pretty strong piece of evidence, with the theory reinforced by the fact that Iron Galaxy has previously worked with Fallout steward Bethesda Game Studios on several of its RPGs, including Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 4 VR, and Fallout 76. However, the developer has now come forward to deny involvement with the remasters...or has it?

I question the refutation because, well — you'll see. Here's the studio's full statement:

"Nope! There is nothing to see here. Sorry to disturb the volcanoes, but that was just a BTS [behind the scenes] look at our company meeting. We use that slide every month and has nothing to do with anything Fallout being worked on. As you can imagine, we love Fallout, too. Now pardon us as we retreat back into our vault."

The phrase "There is nothing to see here" is one I'd argue is far more often associated with flippant and tongue-in-cheek denials than genuine and serious ones, and that little mention of the studio loving Fallout definitely raises an eyebrow. Oh, and "retreat back into our vault?" Come on.

This post is arguably as much of an additional tease as it is a rebuttal. There's always a chance that the developer really isn't working on the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters, of course, but I won't believe that until we officially learn who's behind those projects. I certainly won't be persuaded by a cheeky "denial" like this one. You can't fool me, Iron Galaxy Studios.

As for the remasters themselves? Next to nothing else is known right now, other than the fact that they'll be designed "in the vein of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered." Microsoft and Xbox shadow dropped that game last year to great success; it utilized Unreal Engine 5 to give the beloved 2006 RPG a huge graphical overhaul, though its core gameplay logic was still handled by Bethesda's original Gamebryo engine (the predecessor to the Creation Engine used by Skyrim, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Starfield).

It sounds like the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters — both games used Gamebryo originally as well, notably — will be built in a similar way, which should keep them feeling the same even if they look completely different. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw sprint come to the games, though, as it was implemented into Oblivion Remastered and most players appreciated the addition.

It will likely be some time until we hear more details about the remasters given that they haven't even been officially announced yet, but as first-party Xbox games, they'll be available to play through Xbox Game Pass whenever they do come out. Note that all of the currently available Fallout games, including the original versions of Fallout 3 and New Vegas, are playable on the service on Xbox and PC now.

Do you believe Iron Galaxy Studios?

I'm curious to hear your thoughts. Do you believe Iron Galaxy's denial that it's working on the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters, or do you think it's developing them and just being cheeky about it? Let me know in the comments.

