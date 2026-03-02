Official key art for 2008's Fallout 3, Bethesda's first entry in the series after becoming its steward and one of two classic Fallout RPGs that's getting a remaster.

The last few years have been a pretty great time to be a Fallout fan, what with Amazon's acclaimed Fallout TV show renewing interest in Bethesda's long-running RPG franchise and breathing new life into its most recent titles, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. Older games like Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas have benefitted from the renaissance, too.

One particularly exciting revelation that came as Fallout Season 2 aired earlier this year was the news that there are official Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters on the way, with the overhauled versions of these games reportedly "in the vein of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered." That suggests that like the 2025 remaster, these ones will use Unreal Engine 5 for a fresh coat of modern graphical paint, with Bethesda's original Gamebryo engine still used for gameplay mechanics, physics, and other systems.

Those details aren't exactly clear, though, and we know next to nothing about the remasters beyond that — including which game studio is making them. A new tease from one developer, however, has the Fallout community wondering if it's figured out which team is working on the projects.

The developer in question is Iron Galaxy Studios, which recently shared a post on LinkedIn on the day of its February company meeting held "to catch up with what the company’s been up to and what’s coming up next for IG." The post shows the beginning slide of a presentation, and notably, that slide is of the "Please Stand By" notice often seen at the beginning of Fallout trailers. You can see it for yourself below:

This appears to be a clear hint at Iron Galaxy making something Fallout-related, and with Bethesda confirmed to be in early development stages with Fallout 5 (it's the studio's next game after The Elder Scrolls 6, whenever that comes out), the natural assumption is that it's working on the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters.

Lending further credence to that conclusion is the fact that the developer has worked on Bethesda's franchises before, including Fallout; specifically, it's contributed on The Elder Scrolls Online MMO, helped bring Skyrim to Nintendo Switch, helped with Skyrim and Fallout 4 VR, and aided in the development of Fallout 76.

Iron Galaxy is also currently in charge of the 2013 Xbox and PC fighting game exclusive Killer Instinct, having taken over development from its creator Double Helix Games after it was acquired by Amazon. It's responsible for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, too, as well as a myriad of game ports.

Keep in mind that Iron Galaxy's involvement hasn't been officially confirmed, and it's still possible that this tease is indicative of a separate Fallout project (or something else entirely). It's also worth noting that the studio could be co-developing the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters with one or more other teams, such as Oblivion Remastered developer Virtuos.

Still, given Iron Galaxy's development history and the fact that we know these remasters are coming, it wouldn't surprise me if it was indeed contributing to these titles. Remember that since Fallout is a first-party property for Microsoft and Xbox, the remasters will be available to play through Xbox Game Pass once they're out.

