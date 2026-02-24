Radical Entertainment was known for hits like The Simpsons: Hit & Run before being acquired by Activision in 2005. It later went on to create the much-loved Prototype series, which fans have repeatedly asked to see return.

However, the studio closed down in 2014, but love for Prototype lived on.

Request for the IP to return has only grown since becoming part of Xbox following the Activision Blizzard King acquisition. For many, that shift in ownership reopened the door to possibility.

Until now, though, it has all been speculation. There was never quite enough to seriously suggest a comeback was on the horizon.

Seeing Radical Entertainment reappear as New Radical Games changes that slightly. It does not confirm anything, but it does give fans a reason to hope.

Adding to the intrigue, just four months ago, the original Prototype received a mysterious update on Steam. On its own, that would not mean much, but combined with the studio’s return, it is enough to raise eyebrows.

Could Prototype return?

While New Radical Games feels like a spiritual continuation of the original studio, it has no formal ties to Activision or Xbox, as far as we know. Since Xbox now owns the Prototype IP, any involvement from New Radical would likely require a licensing agreement.

Ian Wilkinson, who previously served as CEO of Radical Entertainment, has returned. Tim Bennison, who also worked at Radical in the past, is part of the new leadership team as well.

The new studio is essentially a combination of Radical Entertainment and Hothead Games, known for smaller games like Mighty Battles.

Under its new leadership, it does suggest some of the same creative DNA could live on under the new banner. However, without any link to Activision or Xbox, the hopes of a new Prototype remain just that for now.

From the outside, it would feel like a missed opportunity if Xbox did nothing with the IP. Xbox’s new CEO has seemed eager to please fans, at least from her flurry of tweets on X, and this could be one way to really build trust back with the community.

Still, modern development cycles are long. Even if something were happening behind the scenes, a remake or sequel would likely be years away.

Do you think Xbox should bring Prototype back, or is it better left as a cult classic? Let us know in the comments and make sure to take part in our poll below:

