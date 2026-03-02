An official marketing image for Cyberpunk 2077, which may soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Since its introduction back in 2017, Microsoft's gaming subscription service Xbox Game Pass has become a global phenomenon for players on Xbox and PC, and remains extremely popular with gamers despite controversial changes like last year's big price hike.

One of the major reasons why is because Xbox routinely adds new games to the program's library several times each month, supplying its subscribers with fresh options to enjoy. On occasion, the brand hints at its upcoming additions on social media channels — and a new tease has many thinking that the service is about to get one of the most popular RPGs in recent memory.

That RPG is CD PROJEKT RED's fan-favorite 2020 hit Cyberpunk 2077, which got off to an extremely rocky start due to overwhelming technical issues at launch and numerous features that were cut from the game, but eventually made a huge recovery through major and consistent updates (along with the transformative Phantom Liberty DLC).

Indeed, Cyberpunk 2077 now stands as favorite open-world action-adventure RPG for many. But why do people think it's coming to Game Pass? Well, in that aforementioned tease — a comedic and fake "leaked" internal email from "Melissa McGamepass — it's mentioned that "This latest upcoming addition is gonna be v good one too."

That "v" is key, as the playable protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077 is named V, and since it's bolded in the email, Xbox marketing is clearly drawing attention to that letter. Also, the post's caption notes that "Something v cool is coming soon..." which suggests the announcement for this new Game Pass release is imminent.

Something v cool is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/nO8xfHcufaMarch 2, 2026

Now, you may think this is a bit of a stretch, but this isn't the first time Microsoft and Xbox have teased what's coming to Game Pass with these Melissa McGamepass emails. Just last month, its marketing team did the exact same thing with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, hinting at its Game Pass arrival with a reference to dialogue from its protagonist Henry and the game's title.

"Oh, and speaking of upcoming releases...well, I shouldn't say too much, but if you're getting quite hungry for a fun adventure, all I can say is that something big is about to be deliverance'd to Xbox Game Pass," the post read.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's upcoming presence on Game Pass was then announced officially a single day later, so it's entirely possible that we'll see Cyberpunk 2077's arrival on the service get confirmed on Tuesday tomorrow as well.

It's worth noting there is a chance the "v" here is referring to something else, though I can't really think of a game that letter could be more of a tease for. Evidently, the rest of the gaming community can't either, because pretty much everyone is assuming this post is teasing Cyberpunk on Game Pass.

Assuming that is indeed the truth, it's a huge pickup for Microsoft and Game Pass. Cyberpunk is a massive game; in late 2025, it hit 35 million copies sold, and the IP is getting a sequel after CD PROJEKT RED finish The Witcher 4, too.

Ultimately, if you've been curious to see what the hype is all about but haven't checked it out yet, but do have a Game Pass subscription, it's looking like you'll have a chance to do so without a full purchase very soon.

Will you play Cyberpunk 2077 on Game Pass?

If Cyberpunk 2077 does indeed come to Xbox Game Pass soon, will you play it through the service? Would you be willing to subscribe to it just so you can play CD PROJEKT RED's sci-fi RPG? Let me know in the comments, I'm curious!

