Sony may be rethinking its approach to PC releases for single-player titles.

Sony has technically been releasing games on PC since 2015, starting with the first Helldivers on Steam. Since then, it has gradually opened the floodgates, with most of its major titles now making their way to the platform.

Even its latest State of Play felt closer to a State of PC Play, with a heavy focus on titles launching on PC, aside from a few exceptions.

But that momentum may not be as certain as it once seemed.

Recent comments from reputable insiders, including discussion from our very own Jez Corden in previous years, suggest Sony could be rethinking parts of its PC strategy. That naturally raises a bigger question. If a shift is happening, could Xbox’s long-rumoured Xbox PC plans have anything to do with it?

NateTheHate, who has a strong track record when it comes to Nintendo Direct leaks, has weighed in alongside industry insider Jason Schreier. The suggestion is that Sony may stop bringing single-player releases to PC after a timed exclusivity period on PlayStation.

It is an unsettling thought, particularly for those eagerly waiting for Marvel’s Wolverine to eventually make its way to PC. It may also raise questions about Nixxes, the studio Sony acquired specifically to handle PC ports, especially given that Sony has not been shy about studio closures in the past (rest in peace Bluepoint, gone but not forgotten).

Back in November 2025, during an episode of XB2, Jez also touched on the situation. He said he had heard a vague rumour from a trusted source that PlayStation was likely pulling back from PC.

At this stage, though, it is important to mention that these are just rumors, but rumors from rather trusted sources within the industry, so make of that what you will.

It does raise the question of whether Xbox’s proposed PC console could be playing a role in Sony reconsidering its strategy. If true, it would not be the first time Sony has been accused of taking a hard-line and petty approach toward Xbox.

From resisting cross-play in the early days, to securing a litany of deals that kept certain titles off Xbox (a practice maintained to this day), to attempting to block the Activision acquisition, Sony has not exactly shied away from aggressive competitive tactics. Even the now-famous PS4 game-sharing video was a very direct punch to the face of Xbox during a moment when Xbox was vulnerable.

Whether that amounts to pettiness or simply smart business depends on where you stand, but the pattern of strong competitive positioning is certainly there.

I did also recently cover news of Marvel's Spider-Man coming to Xbox, as Insomniac said it was unlikely, however, I do point out all of the current PlayStation games on Steam which will be playable on an Xbox PC next generation.

