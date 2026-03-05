Click for next article

It was recently revealed by the developers of Star Citizen that some of the game's databanks suffered a data breach on January 21. The hackers were able to gain "limited access to users' personal data," according to Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), and the company says it "acted quickly to contain the activity and block further access to this data and CIG systems."

What info was hacked? • Metadata

• Contact details

• Usernames

• Dates of birth

• Names

This sort of thing happens all too frequently, unfortunately, but it's the way that CIG handled the matter that really has PC gamers up in arms. See, CIG didn't publicly acknowledge the data breach in any short amount of time, instead sitting on the information for several weeks before posting a service alert on its blog.

CIG says it has updated its security settings in light of the breach to prevent any future hacks, and it claims that the breach has not put anyone's safety at risk. But the next line lays out what was stolen: metadata, usernames, dates of birth, names, and other contact details.

Despite CIG saying that no financial info or passwords were stolen, there's a lot that bad actors can do with just a small amount of information. Gamers are rightfully upset.

Why are Star Citizen's faithful so angry at CIG's data breach response?

Star Citizen has some gorgeous ship interiors to check out, as you can see here. (Image credit: Cloud Imperium Games)

Star Citizen is one of the most interesting PC games out there, and maybe not for the reasons you think. It has been in development since 2012 and has gobbled up about a billion dollars in support money from its players. Yes, a BILLION dollars have gone into its development, and it's still not finished.

The game has been purchased by millions of intergalactic explorers, and thousands of PC gamers play every day. A lot of those players are already on edge due to the 14-year development cycle, and the outrage I'm seeing online is clearly a result of years of pent-up frustration.

The focus of a lot of outrage is, of course, CIG's handling of the data breach. On the Star Citizen forums, a popular thread has the OP asking why it took more than five weeks to make an announcement about the hack, as well as why CIG didn't bother to send out an email or paste a front-page notice on its website. That service alert I linked to earlier is indeed kind of buried on the site.

The OP who created the hot thread on the Star Citizen forum brings up some excellent points about CIG's handling of the data breach. (Image credit: CIG)

Many users in the same forum thread are discussing how many security disclosure laws CIG broke in light of it being a UK company and subject to GDPR. LinkedIn was notably fined $334 million when it violated GDPR data processing laws in 2024. I'm not saying the same will happen to CIG, but it's a hot topic amongst irate users.

Image 1 of 2 A Star Citizen member expresses frustration with how CIG handled its data breach. (Image credit: CIG) More Star Citizen members express outrage over CIG's handling of the data breach. (Image credit: CIG)

On Reddit, the discourse is much more of the same, with outrage and frustration spewing out of keyboards around the world.

I have no idea how this latest controversy will affect Star Citizen's player base, nor how GDPR laws could come into play. What I do know is that a lot of PC gamers are getting fed up with the game, many only sticking around due to a sunk-cost fallacy after years of ship, armor, weapon, and cosmetic purchases made with real money.

What's your take on CIG's handling of the Star Citizen data breach?

I want to know how long you've been playing Star Citizen or CIG's other game, Squadron 42. Are you worried that you've been affected by the data breach? Are you ready to give up on the game for good? Please let me know in the comments section!

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.