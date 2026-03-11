Click for next article

The Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program went on hiatus back in 2021, but for Xbox's 25th anniversary, it's coming back in some form.

Microsoft's Xbox team has brought a handful of beneficial features to players in its gaming ecosystem over the years, but for many, none are as valuable or important as backwards compatibility. Ever since the departing Xbox CEO Phil Spencer famously announced the Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program in 2015, it's been a core part of the Xbox experience.

Xbox fans are extremely passionate about backwards compatibility and the ability to play their old games released for the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox, so much so that a petition for the initiative's return is surging online right now. Notably, Microsoft made every game it could backwards compatible, but tragically announced no new games were planned in 2021 due to legal issues with licensing.

During its keynote at GDC 2026 (Game Developers Conference), though, the Xbox team surprised fans with the announcement that the Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program is returning in some form later this year, noting that it's "rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past."

Article continues below

"And, we’re committed to keeping games from four generations of Xbox playable for years to come. As part of our 25th anniversary later this year, we’ll be rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past," wrote VP of next generation Jason Ronald in his summary of the presentation.

The announcement of the Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program in 2015 stands out as one of the most exciting moments in Xbox history. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This news comes at the same time Microsoft announced an "Xbox mode" is coming to Windows 11 PCs next month, which is a rebranded version of the fullscreen Xbox experience that originated on the Xbox Ally handhelds. The firm has also revealed it's developing a unified Game Development Kit (GDK) that allows for developers to build for Xbox and PC simultaneously, supporting the console-PC hybrid nature of the upcoming Project Helix console.

With that in mind, one can't help but wonder if the Xbox Backwards Compatibility team is working to make classic Xbox and Xbox 360 titles playable on