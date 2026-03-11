Click for next article

Amazon’s search results are increasingly dominated by "Sponsored" listings, making it harder to find the best deal.

I’ve spent over a decade hunting deals. From my start at the now defunct bargain-site Thrifter to covering hundreds of discounts here at Windows Central, my job is a constant effort to make sure you don’t get ripped off.

I’m also usually the first person to call out "AI slop" and warn you about the risks of automation. So, you might be surprised to see me defending an AI tool that could technically threaten my own livelihood.

But when a federal judge recently blocked the Perplexity-backed Comet browser from shopping on behalf of users, I didn't see a victory for human workers. I saw a massive corporation successfully lobbying to keep you trapped inside its walled garden.

The court sided with Amazon, but the real loser is anyone tired of sifting through "Sponsored" junk just to find an honest price.

The 'Authorization' Trap

The legal drama centers on a simple premise: Amazon claims Perplexity’s AI agents didn't have "authorization" to access customer accounts. At a glance, that sounds like a win for security. We don’t want rogue bots logging into our accounts and draining our bank balances.

Except that’s not what happened.

The users gave Comet permission. The users wanted the bot to make the purchase The "lack of authorization" isn't coming from the account holder; it’s coming from Amazon.

The court didn't just side with Amazon; it directed Perplexity to "destroy all copies of Amazon’s data, including customer data." That phrasing should make your skin crawl. Since when is your customer data solely "Amazon's data"?

I’m not a lawyer, but you don't need to be one to see the hypocrisy. Amazon is perfectly happy to let automation buy products if that automation is named Alexa. They aren't against automated buying; they’re against any automation they don’t own and monetize.

Why Amazon is terrified of AI shopping

When we hunt for deals, we look at more than prices to ensure a device is worth it. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

I know that a 40% discount can’t fix a laptop with a thermal throttling problem or a sub-par screen. Our team provides context. We tell you if a deal is actually a dud.