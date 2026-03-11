Click for next article

Apple's new MacBook Neo goes up against the likes of ASUS' Zenbook A14.

Last week, Apple unveiled the MacBook Neo at $599, powered by its A18 Pro chip. The news certainly hit the industry by storm and was received with mixed reactions, depending on who you asked. While the Neo is touted as an affordable and efficient entry, we have our own varied opinions.

Senior Editor Zac Bowden calls it "the nightmare scenario" for Windows OEMs, and says, "Microsoft better be panicking." A week later, the MacBook Neo is still a hot topic in the industry, after my colleague pointed out that Windows laptops with higher specs than the Neo do exist in the same price range.

In the past, Apple’s pricing situation has always been high, so for them to release a very budget-friendly product, this is obviously a shock to the entire industry. In fact, in the entire PC ecosystem, there have been a lot of discussions about how to compete with this product. Asus co-CEO, S.Y. Hsu

Now, insights and commentary from that same Windows PC ecosystem have appeared via ASUS' co-CE, S.Y. Hsu, indicating during an earnings call that the MacBook Neo will have a significant impact on the PC market, and believes that players in the sector, including Microsoft, Intel, and AMD, should take the threat seriously (via PCMag).

While the executive admitted that the MacBook Neo is a real threat, he questioned its capabilities to handle complex tasks that may require more computing power.

macOS certainly has a reputation for processing efficiency thanks to the latest Apple silicon chips, and direct comparisons to Windows are usually held to scrutiny. As Senior Editor Ben Wilson says: "As a Windows guy, 8GB of unified memory certainly seems slim, and I wouldn't recommend that anyone buy a laptop with Windows 11 with the same count."

Early signs are appearing for how well the A18 Pro SoC (the same chip that powers Apple's iPhone 16 series) handles productivity-heavy tasks. It seems to deliver performance similar to, and even slightly faster than, that of the Apple M1, which, as described by Bowden, "is still widely regarded as one of the best value-for-money SoCs you can find in a device."

Nevertheless, ASUS' Hsu seemingly indicated that the MacBook Neo is a "content consumption" device, more akin to an iPad. However, he says the entry differs from the use case of a mainstream notebook because it can handle more compute-intensive tasks.

How big of an impact [the MacBook Neo] will have on the PC industry will still require some time for us to observe. Of course, the entire Windows PC ecosystem will push out products to compete against Apple. Asus co-CEO, S.Y. Hsu

It'll be interesting to see whether the MacBook Neo will actually impact Windows' market share over time, especially given software differences and its scrutinized specs. They are likely to fly off the shelves anyway, given that the average Mac buyer’s mindset revolves less around raw specifications and more around the identity of owning a Mac rather than a Windows PC.

