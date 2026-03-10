Ex-Microsoft gaming VP and Xbox 360 lead creator calls the infamous Red Ring of Death a "Tylenol moment" — what does that mean? Here's what he said

Former Xbox exec Peter Moore reflects on the Xbox 360's notorious "Red Ring of Death" hardware issue.

The Xbox 360&#039;s infamous Red Ring of Death.
An official Red Ring of Death poster Microsoft sold in reference to the infamous console-bricking Xbox 360 hardware issue. (Image credit: Microsoft)

You may have never experienced it if you're a new or young Xbox gamer, but longtime fans of Microsoft's 25-year-old gaming brand will undoubtedly remember the infamous "Red Ring of Death" from the Xbox 360 era in the mid-2000s.

This notorious hardware issue began cropping up everywhere soon after the console's 2005 launch, and is thought to have been caused by overheating that warped the soldering connecting the system's motherboard to its GPU, resulting in failure. When this happened, the Xbox 360's green lighting would glare an ominous red, and it would no longer be usable.

Peter Moore's video game stories: "Maybe the console wars were my fault" - YouTube
If you're like me, you're probably wondering what Moore could possibly mean by calling the sudden appearance of Red Ring of Death issues a "Tylenol moment." Thankfully, he was quick to explain the exact meaning of that phrase, and how Microsoft committed to doing right by every gamer affected by the design defect.

"From the perspective of what was going on then, if you remember...tragic night in Chicago when some unbelievable human being put cyanide in Tylenol on a drug store shelf, and the people who took Tylenol that night died," Moore said. "The reason I call it a Tylenol moment is Johnson & Johnson, the maker of Tylenol, went out of business within two hours and said, 'take every piece of our product off the shelf and destroy it, and we're gonna figure out what's going on here.'"