Peter Moore is one of the most respected figures to ever lead the Xbox brand. Before becoming a familiar public face for the platform, he helped guide the original Xbox through its difficult early years and then played a major role in shaping the Xbox 360 era — the period many fans still view as Xbox’s high point.



Moore left Microsoft in 2007 to take on a senior leadership role at Electronic Arts, but his impact on Xbox’s identity and momentum remains a major part of the brand’s legacy.

After Moore left, Don Mattrick took over, and we all know how that chapter played out. But that’s not what this is about.

In a new interview with GamesBeat, Moore sat down to discuss a range of topics. More importantly for Xbox fans, he shared his thoughts on the new Xbox CEO, offering words for the Xbox co-founder who had less than nice things to say about Xbox, and he also had some encouraging advice for Asha Sharma, the new CEO.

Peter Moore on Asha Sharma — “Listen and learn”

In the interview, Peter Moore reflects on his own unconventional path into gaming. He compares his move from Reebok into SEGA, and later Xbox, to Asha Sharma stepping in from a non-gaming background.

“That was me at Sega. I’d come from Reebok, if you remember. I was a shoe guy.”

Moore makes it clear that being an outsider is not automatically a weakness. In fact, he suggests that feeling overwhelmed is part of the process.

Imposter syndrome is real. You get in there and — if Asha isn’t lying awake at 3 a.m. wondering A, what the hell did I get myself into, and B, what do I need to do to win over gamers… I’m sure she’s going through a lot of that. Peter Moore

Still, he offers practical advice rather than criticism.

I wish her all the best. She’s in a position right now where–keep your head down. Fly low. Avoid the radar. Learn, listen. Spend a lot of time internally. Travel the world. Meet with the studio heads. Do the classic listening tour, which a lot of executives do Peter Moore

Moore also acknowledges that Sharma’s AI background could complicate things, especially with gamers who are wary of anything AI-related.

“She’s gotta explain AI and her background. That’s a minefield. I would, for me, avoid talking about that if you possibly can. But I wish her all the best.”

Of course, Moore was not the only industry veteran speaking to GamesBeat. Xbox co-founder Seamus Blackley also weighed in, bluntly stating in a prior interview, “Xbox is being sunsetted.” However, he did clarify later that he doesn't think Xbox is dead.

Moore does not attack Blackley or anything, but he clearly disagrees.

“I saw Seamus’s comments. I hope he’s a little misguided.”

What stands out throughout the interview is Moore’s tone. He is very calm and grounded. It is hard not to miss that kind of leadership presence.

He also makes a point of defending Phil Spencer, the former head of Xbox and gaming at Microsoft.

Thirty-eight years is amazing anywhere, never mind somewhere as challenging every single day as Microsoft. He’s done a brilliant job. A lot of people would say he resurrected it after a challenging Xbox One launch, bringing it back. Phil is a wonderful human being. I had a lot of fun working with Phil in those days. Peter Moore

It’s a lengthy interview with GamesBeat, so prepare yourselves, but I’ve done my best to organise it in a clear and digestible way.

It’s genuinely refreshing to see Moore weigh in on these topics with such a measured tone. He has nothing but thoughtful, constructive things to say, which feels like a welcome change from what often passes as commentary these days.

Peter Moore didn’t just disagree with Seamus Blackley — he torched the whole “gamer CEO” argument as outdated, unhelpful, and completely beside the point. His defense of Asha Sharma is basically a reminder that Xbox needs leadership, not gatekeeping, and that the industry has evolved far beyond “must have X hours in Halo to qualify.”



It’s rare to see an Xbox veteran step in this forcefully, and it says a lot about where the real fault lines are right now.

So let’s hear it: was Moore right to shut this down, or does the “gamer CEO” test still matter to you? Jump in and tell us how you see this debate — especially now that one of Xbox’s most respected leaders has weighed in so bluntly.

