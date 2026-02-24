Microsoft's Xbox brand and gaming division is going through some massive leadership changes right now, with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer retiring after nearly 40 years working in the company. His position is being filled by CoreAI Product president Asha Sharma, with Game Content & Studios president Matt Booty being promoted to Microsoft Gaming's EVP and Chief Content Officer as well.

Since first becoming head of Xbox in 2014, Spencer has led its teams for 12 years, and is leaving behind a legacy for the history books. As Windows Central executive editor and Xbox aficionado Jez Corden wrote recently, Spencer's direction saved the brand from the dark days of 2013, when Microsoft went all-in on positioning the Xbox One as a multimedia hub with marketing and a steep $500 price that almost killed Xbox then and there.

Through innovations like Xbox's impressive emulation-based backwards compatibility, the creation of the Xbox Game Pass business that's become a household name, and a renewed focus on gaming with the formation of the Xbox Game Studios publishing wing, Spencer not only repaired the damage done previously, but elevated Xbox to new heights within Microsoft, and established it as a core vertical in the firm's portfolio.

Indeed, Spencer's impact will forever be remembered as memorable and transformative — and as Asha Sharma inherits the Xbox he's leaving behind, she took to social media to celebrate his legacy, and express her excitement for her own tenure.

"Today Matt and I had the chance to recognize @XboxP3 [Phil Spencer]. Over the past couple of months, we’ve talked nearly every day about everything from hardware and strategy to creators and culture…and plenty about our kids and dogs, too," she wrote. "Those conversations gave me a front row seat to what so many of you have known for decades. Phil is a remarkable leader, but even more than that, he’s a deeply remarkable human being."

"When he took over Xbox in 2014, it was a pivotal moment. He pushed for backward compatibility because players asked for it. He helped bring Xbox One X to life. He created Game Pass. And through it all, he re-centered our decisions around players and creators," she continued.

"A lot of careers get summed up by milestones. Phil’s impact shows up in stories. In the creators who felt safe taking risks, in the teams who did the best work of their lives because someone believed in them, and in players across generations who felt like Xbox was theirs."

"I’ll always remember this day. I’m proud to be part of Team Xbox. Now our journey begins," she said.

It's a very touching recognition of Spencer's influence on Microsoft and Xbox, but also serves as a reminder of what fans of Xbox expect from Sharma's leadership now that he's passing on the torch. Its passionate community hopes to see Xbox deliver great games and value-forward services, and be driven by a player-first mindset.

The way forward won't be easy; recently, the relationship between Xbox and its fans has become rather fractured, with growing frustration mounting as a result of layoffs, numerous studio closures, and canceled upcoming games, along with hiked Game Pass prices and a multiplatform focus that has many wondering why they should bother buying an Xbox. Many gamers in general are also spending their time beyond traditional platforms.

But as former Xbox director Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb said recently, partnering with the community is a crucial part of leading Xbox forward — and so far, Sharma has been engaging with it plenty. That gives me hope the future for the brand is bright.

Phil Spencer passing the torch of Xbox and Microsoft Gaming leadership to Asha Sharma is a huge change for the company. How do you feel about it? Do you believe she'll do a good job in the role? Let me know in the comments.

