At Microsoft's big Xbox all-hands meeting, leaders paid tribute to the team, Sarah Bond, Phil Spencer, and the future — "We are going to start with console, and make sure that we understand that this is our reference experience."

The big Xbox all-hands meeting was an emotional affair, as the team paid tribute to the future.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is on the road to retirement, and will spend the next few months mentoring new CEO Asha Sharma.

Last week, Microsoft went ahead with its planned all-hands meeting to discuss Phil Spencer's retirement, and to introduce new CEO Asha Sharma. The meeting took place in the main Xbox building lobby at its Redmond campus, a site often frequented by outgoing CEO Phil Spencer and other Xbox leaders. It's in this area where various big meetings and announcements are typically made, to the team working directly at Microsoft and then live streamed more broadly to Microsoft's thousands of gaming employees.

Last week, our sources gave us an inside track to some of the meeting as it unfolded, and it was equal parts emotional and energized.

Outgoing CEO Phil Spencer led the initial introduction, stating, "So great to be here, to feel the energy. So many years, standing on this stage, taking questions, together as one team, and doing amazing things for gaming and for each other. I really appreciate this opportunity to spend time with you, and honor all of you. Thank you for everything you've meant in my professional life."

Spencer hailed the Xbox team, while also acknowledging the challenging times its staffers have faced since the botched launch of the Xbox One over ten years ago. Spencer and the team remained upbeat as he introduced incoming CEO Asha Sharma, to loud cheers and applause for Xbox's future: "I also just wanted to take a moment and talk about all the confidence I have for you, and in Asha, on the path ahead. I know the plan that you're on. I know what you're doing, I know what you're building."

"An amazing slate of games this year," Phil said. "It's our 25th anniversary of Xbox this year, our quarter century of bringing joy and community to so many. You can do this. You have the opportunity to bring gamers together, and I just cannot wait to sit, and watch the progress you make. You are just cranking just right now, and the years ahead are going to be fantastic. You should have a ton of confidence in what you're going to go build."

Phil Spencer said of new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, "I was blown away by her intelligence, her drive." (Image credit: Microsoft)

Introducing Asha Sharma, Phil Spencer said he was "blown away" by Sharma's intelligence, her drive, and her willingness to immediately get to work. He noted that Sharma is "product driven" and "player driven," closing with "I have a ton of confidence in what Asha's going to do."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taking the stage, Asha Sharma said "I am so honored to be your next CEO. I'm even more proud to be part of team Xbox." Sharma said before talking about the road ahead, she wanted to pay tribute to Phil Spencer, noting "you are a remarkable leader, and even more remarkable human. Your career will be remembered in stories, of the creators you empowered, the team members who took risks they didn't know they could, and the story of community carried over generations."

Sharma emphasized Xbox's community of players who call Xbox home, describing Xbox as more than simply "a business" in regards to its community. She described the "decades" of work that had gone into Xbox, including its "icons, characters, worlds, and Xbox itself," after stating, "I will do everything I can to honor that, and protect that."

Big praise for outgoing Xbox President Sarah Bond, and taking a long-term view of Xbox

On outgoing Xbox president Sarah Bond, Sharma described her tenure as being key, "we wouldn't be here without you." (Image credit: Microsoft)

Joined by newly promoted CCO Matt Booty, Asha Sharma also paid tribute to outgoing Sarah Bond, who was also in attendance at the event.

"I also want to recognize Sarah," Sharma said, to loud cheers and applause. "Sarah, you will be missed. You have been a key part of Xbox's history and everybody sees that, and thank you for riding with me for the next few months. We wouldn't be here without you. Thank you."

CCO Matt Booty also hailed Sarah Bond, "I want to thank Sarah who's back ther