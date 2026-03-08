Early benchmarks say it: Qualcomm's Snapdragon Extreme chip is cooking Intel’s top-tier Panther Lake
New benchmark results show Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme pulling ahead of Intel’s Core Ultra X9 388H, signaling ARM’s growing momentum in Windows laptops.
Typically, Windows laptops rely on x86 processors from Intel and AMD. In recent years, though, Qualcomm Snapdragon chips have started to gain ground, partly as the industry tries to catch up with the efficiency gains seen in Apple’s M series processors.
Now, Qualcomm is positioning the Snapdragon X2 Elite as a flagship Windows laptop chip, putting it directly up against Intel’s Panther Lake lineup. Early benchmarks suggest Qualcomm could have the edge this time, with the Snapdragon chip pulling noticeably ahead in early testing.
Early Geekbench results put Snapdragon ahead of Intel
Early Geekbench 6 scores for the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme have surfaced online, as reported by PCGuide. The chip appeared in testing inside an ASUS Zenbook A16 laptop.
Geekbench runs a series of simulated workloads and produces a score that can be compared against other processors. The results are split into single-core and multi-core performance.
The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme scored:
- Single core: 4,033
- Multi core: 23,198
For comparison, Intel’s Core Ultra X9 388H scored:
- Single core: 3,066
- Multi core: 17,924
Of course, benchmark results do not always translate directly to real-world performance. Early tests should always be treated cautiously.
Looking at the hardware itself, though, the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme features an 18-core design, while Intel’s Core Ultra X9 388H uses 16 cores. In this particular test, the Snapdragon chip was running at around 4.45GHz, while the Intel chip was recorded at roughly 4.0GHz; however, as PCGuide mentions, Intel does advertise 5.1GHz on its official website.
There are still some growing pains with ARM on Windows. Not every Windows app is built for it yet, although