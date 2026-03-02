AMD is in good company at MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) this year, even if that company is mostly focusing on the enterprise scene rather than average consumers like me. Just like its Ryzen PRO 8000/8040 Series desktop processors from 2024, and the Ryzen AI PRO 300 mobile chips that followed later that year, it's announcing another AI PRO range for 2026.

Unsurprisingly, it's moving into "the AI PC era for business" with a bump up to AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile and desktop processors, including a new Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 475 mobile workstation chip with an XDNA 2 NPU handling AI tasks on Windows with up to 60 TOPS of local processing power.

That's far above the 40 TOPS requirement for a Copilot+ PC certification. On the desktop side, businesses will be able to get their hands on a new range of Zen 5 processors that hit a slightly lower 50 TOPS with their own NPU chiplet, which is still much higher than its previous-gen, consumer-grade Ryzen 8000G desktop APUs, which ran at around 16 TOPS.

If this all sounds familiar to those waiting for AMD's Ryzen AI 400 Series, codenamed 'Gorgon Point', that's for a good reason. These are essentially the same chips as the consumer side, but with an added layer of enterprise-grade security, remote management add-ons, and stability guarantees. So, regular folk will still get the 60 TOPS XDNA 2-based NPU on consumer-grade laptops this year with current-gen, RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 800M Series graphics chiplets.

What exactly is AMD launching?

Again, these processors are built for AMD's commercial audience, but it's always interesting to see what it's doing with its Zen 5 architecture — now delivering 6 mobile chips and 3 desktop chips (technically 6 if you count the energy-efficient 'GE' variants). It's the mobile workstation (laptop) side that earns the 60 TOPS NPU for local AI work, paired with LPDDR5X memory clocked up to 8355 MT/s.

Expand to see more ↴ Swipe to scroll horizontally Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile Processor Cores/Threads Max clock Total cache NPU iGPU Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 475 12c/24t 5.2 GHz 36 MB 60 TOPS Radeon 890M Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 12c/24t 5.2 GHz 36 MB 55 TOPS Radeon 890M Ryzen AI 9 PRO 465 10c/20t 5.0 GHz 34 MB 50 TOPS Radeon 880M Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450 8c/16t 5.1 GHz 24 MB 50 TOPS Radeon 860M Ryzen AI 5 PRO 440 6c/12t 4.8 GHz 22 MB 50 TOPS Radeon 840M Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435 6c/12t 4.5 GHz 14 MB 50 TOPS Radeon 840M

The Ryzen AI PRO desktop chips stick with AMD's '5 PRO' and '7 PRO' rankings, leaving the '9 PRO' and '9 HX PRO' to the mobile side. That, and the trio of APUs comes with 65W TDP as standard, while the lower-power 'GE' models stick to 35W. Each processor uses the same 50 TOPS NPU, which is a big jump from previous-generation desktop chips like the Ryzen 7 8700G I tested in 2024.

Expand to see more ↴ Swipe to scroll horizontally Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop Processor Cores/Threads Max clock Total cache NPU iGPU Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450G/E 8c/16t 5.1 GHz 24 MB 50 TOPS Radeon 860M Ryzen AI 5 PRO 440G/E 6c/12t 4.8 GHz 22 MB 50 TOPS Radeon 840M Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435G/E 6c/12t 4.5 GHz 14 MB 50 TOPS Radeon 840M

🗨️ Anyone out there using these chips?

On the bright side, it's not like I'll never see these chips in real life, as enterprise-grade PCs from the likes of Lenovo, HP, Dell, ASUS, and Acer will start appearing in Q2 2026. Realistically, they'll only get a passing glance from me at trade shows, but again, it's interesting to see what AMD does on both the consumer and commercial sides.

That, and local AI is more interesting to me than anything in the cloud — shout out to Blender, Audacity, and Davinci Resolve for actually making practical use out of NPUs. The good news is that Ryzen AI 400 Series consumer laptops (and mini PCs) are set to launch earlier in Q1 2026, and you can believe I'll be putting on my polite email-writing hat when those samples start appearing.

I'm wondering if any of our readers use processors like these in their professional lives. And if not, would you like to?

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.