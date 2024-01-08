AMD's new Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processor revolutionizes gaming and empowers users to run AI models on their own devices rather than putting their ideas into AI services on distant servers

What you need to know

During CES 2024, AMD officially announced specs for its new Ryzen 8000G Series processors for desktops as well as updated Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors.

AMD says that the Ryzen 8000G Series processor for desktops is the fastest processor in the world, making it ideal for handling demanding game graphics in full HD without needing discrete graphics cards.

The Ryzen 8000G has a dedicated AI engine with an NPU clock speed of 1.6 GHz (39 TFLOPs).

With its AI Engine and fast NPU clock speeds, the Ryzen 8000G will open up more AI-related tasks on consumer computers, so you don't have to rely on AI subscription services hosted on distant servers to do said AI tasks.

AMD Ryzen 8000G Series and updated Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors will be available starting Jan. 31, 2024.

Last week, we saw leaks surrounding AMD's Ryzen 8000G processors, which were rumored to feature integrated graphics rather than being a rival to GPUs. But now, during CES 2024, this information has been confirmed. What's more, the company has officially revealed that this will be its first series of desktop processors to feature powerful NPU (neural processing unit) AI chips. Details for its updated AMD Ryzen 5000 Series AM4 processors were also revealed. AMD is no stranger to NPUs, but it has previously only used them in mobile processors, as can be seen with AMD Ryzen 7 8040 specs.

As with every year, just about every big tech company will be announcing something new this week during CES 2024, which runs from Jan 9. through Jan 12. in Las Vegas. However, AMD's Ryzen 8000G processors are truly something to take note of as they mark the industry's next big step into consumer AI-ready computers.

Basically, what this means for you as an average consumer is that you'll soon be able to do more local work privately and efficiently with AI on your own computer rather than having to rely as much on AI subscription services hosted on distant servers that might use anything you input to influence their learning AI models, I'll dive more into that later, but for now here are the new processor specs and details.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 8000 G-Series Processors* Processor Cores / Threads Max boost (up to) Cache TDP (up to) Graphics (with AMD Ryzen AI) R7 8700G 8 / 16 5.1 GHz 24MB 65W AMD Radeon 780M Graphics R5 8600G 6 / 12 5.0 GHz 22MB 65W AMD Radeon 760M Graphics R5 8500G 6 / 12 5.0 GHz 22MB 65W AMD Radeon 740M Graphics R3 8300G 4 / 8 4.9 GHz 12MB 65W AMD Radeon 740M Graphics

* AMD Ryzen 8000 G-Series will be available Jan. 31, 2024.

AMD confirms Ryzen 8600 is $229 MSRP.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AMD) (Image credit: AMD)

As expected, the new Ryzen 8000G Series for desktop is more powerful than previous offerings thanks to its built-in AMD Radeon 700M Series graphics, but it's more than that. AMD specifically states that the AMD Ryzen 8000G Series is "the fastest desktop PC processor graphics in the world," capable of running games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3 very smoothly with just built-in graphics. It does all of this in a small form factor without a dedicated graphics card.

The company went on to explain that the AMD Ryzen 8000G is in no way intended to replace a discrete graphics card since you'll need to play more demanding games at lower settings when using a Ryzen 8000G. However, AMD says that the Ryzen 8000G processor is fast enough to play these more intensive titles in full HD (1080p) at respectable 60FPS or higher while getting a performance boost from compatible software like AMD Hyper-RX with Fluid motion frame enabled.

So basically, the AMD Ryzen 8000G will serve as a great processor in entry-level gaming desktops. Since the Ryzen 8000G can be upgraded with a discrete graphics card, you can always get ultra graphics and experience better FPS by adding a powerful GPU to your rig later.

The Ryzen 8000G Series is the world's first desktop processor with a dedicated AI engine.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 8000G Series is also the world's first desktop processor with a dedicated AI engine. Specifically, the AMD Ryzen 8000G Series combines Zen 4 processor cores, RDNA Graphics Cores, and a much more powerful AI NPU running at about 60% higher speed than the 7040 Series NPU. AMD went on to boast that the NPU offers a clock speed of 1.6 GHz with up to a combined 39 TFLOPs of total processing power and provides 45% memory utilization saving — so more can be done with less memory.

As AMD's Senior Processor Technical Marketing Manager, Donny Woligroski, stated in a press briefing, the NPU portion of Ryzen AI is efficient enough that "it can do things in milliwatts that take potentially, tens of watts on a GPU."

But what exactly are NPUs? If you're interested, you can learn more about neural processing units in my guide, which explains why NPUs are essential for AI and how they differ from GPUs. Suffice it to say that NPUs help make a computer run more efficiently by handling certain AI tasks so the rest of the computer can focus on other tasks.

For a while now, NPUs have been employed in mobile processors, but AMD bringing NPUs to a desktop processor is new and provides additional conveniences on PCs. For instance, NPUs can help improve performance, take some of the load off your GPU so your graphics card can work more effectively, and make your computer more self-reliant with its own AI models. That last one also makes your device more secure since it doesn't have to reach out to other servers on the internet to perform certain AI tasks.

Better AI capabilities provided by the CPU also allow you to do more AI tasks locally. For instance, you can take advantage of more neural editing tools or content-aware functions in Adobe Photoshop while allowing your computer to run more efficiently. What's more, local AI makes it so you don't have to rely on AI subscription services offered on distant servers that might take your information and use it in their learning models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 5000 Series AM4 Processors Update* Processor Price Cores / Threads Max boost (up to) Cache TDP (up to) Graphics R7 5700X3D $249 8 / 16 4.1 GHz 100MB 105W -- R7 5700 $175 8 / 16 4.6 GHz 20MB 65W -- R5 5600GT $140 6 / 12 4.6 GHz 22MB 65W Radeon Graphics R5 5500GT $125 4 / 8 4.4 GHz 19MB 65W Radeon Graphics

* AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Update processors will be available Jan. 31, 2024.

While not as exciting as the brand-new Ryzen 8000G Series, the Ryzen 5000 Series of processors is also an important step into the future for those wanting to upgrade their rig with new cost-effective AM4 processors.

The most powerful of the 5000 Series is the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D, which AMD explains is like a Ryzen 5800X3D with "a slightly lower boost clock and base clock, but since the cache effectively reduces so much latency that's a really small tradeoff." At a suggested retail price of $249, that's a pretty good deal for those who want to keep their computer relevant with the latest technologies.

AMD went on to discuss the Ryzen 7 5700, which was previously available in partner systems. It was revealed that it will now be available to purchase on its own. To sweeten the deal, the package will include an AMD Wraith Spire cooler, all for a total of $175.

Meanwhile, the R5 5600GT, which sells for $140, and R5 5500GT, which sells for $125, both offer impressive gaming that's slightly higher than the performance of the older 5600G.

What these new AMD processors mean for you

Ok, so we've seen the specs; now, what is the major takeaway from AMD's newest Ryzen 8000G Series and updated 5000 Series? Basically, the new 8000G chips are going to work so much faster than previous AMD offerings while also making it possible to do more AI tasks directly on your own computer.

Many AI services today, such as Midjourney, are driven by subscription models that make it so members can generate AI imagery on distant servers that are powerful enough to handle AI tasks. However, these AI services also often incorporate your ideas into their learning AI models. So, having a computer that's capable of local AI tasks makes it possible for you to use open-source programs or local software that allows you to keep your input as your own rather than share it with others. Plus, it makes it so you don't have to buy into a subscription.

As I previously mentioned, NPU processors also make it possible to do more AI tasks locally on your computer. I know I'm personally looking forward to being able to use more neural effects and filters while editing my work in Photoshop.