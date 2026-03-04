The more affordable MacBook Neo could have been my chance to go hands-on with macOS, but the specs turned me off and back towards Qualcomm.

Apple just announced its $599 MacBook Neo, which I was eagerly waiting to see if it might shake up the ~$600 Windows laptop market any more than Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors did. I've always found that pricing was the biggest roadblock to trying macOS, and it's the primary reason why I never built much of an opinion of its operating system.

iPad and iPhone variants have appeared several times in my life, and I can appreciate what Apple can achieve when it refines its best hardware as close to perfection as possible. Still, I've never picked up any model of MacBook, iMac, or even the far more reasonable Mac mini like one of my colleagues, because the prices never seem to match the specs — that much seemingly hasn't changed.

But, wait! Before we all get into a heated discussion about the implied efficiency benefits of macOS, and how it supposedly makes better use of lower-end hardware (something I've only been able to take at face value), let me at least explain the reason for my apprehension. There are Windows laptops with higher specs available for the same price, and that's where my mind goes first.

As a Windows guy, 8GB of unified memory certainly seems slim, and I wouldn't recommend that anyone buy a laptop with Windows 11 with the same count. My Surface Pro X (SQ1) already struggles when a few browser tabs eat up most of its RAM at the same capacity. Maybe MacBook users can educate me on what Apple has achieved here, but for now, I have a bigger, provable concern.

Is 256GB enough, even in a cloud-centric world?

Our colleagues at Tom's Guide snapped photos of the MacBook Neo, on display at Apple's March event. (Image credit: Future | Tom's Guide)

I was hoping this long-rumored, affordable MacBook would have at least 512GB of (advertised) storage, but the trending $599 price tag locks us into an entry-level 256GB model with a Magic Keyboard — one that lacks Apple's Touch ID for biometric logins. Is that really enough, even for a "breakthrough" price tag?

Again, I'm painfully aware of how much I lack hands-on MacBook experience, which is a big reason why I'm writing this plea to any reader who might be able to clue me in (especially if you use both macOS and Windows). Looking around community support posts, I see comments that the latest macOS build (Tahoe) uses around 25GB for its core system and 30–60GB+ for system data.

It's no better with a fresh, space-harvesting install of Windows 11, and that's why I wouldn't suggest the same storage space would work on Microsoft's side either. Bump that MacBook Neo up to 512GB of storage, and we're looking at a $699 price tag, still relying on 8GB of unified memory. Even from an angle of intrigue and potential comparisons, this feels egregious — or is it?

I'm genuinely asking, because otherwise I'm failing to see the appeal. Can Apple's raw brand power outweigh the importance of specs to this extreme degree? In our initial coverage of the MacBook Neo announcement, Zac Bowden spoke on the average Mac buyer's mentality, saying, "Owning a Mac is less about the raw specs and more about it being a Mac, and not a Windows PC."

This is Qualcomm's stomping ground

ASUS's Zenbook A14 (2025) runs Qualcomm's 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Even if it were the case that Apple's operating system had a greater raw appeal than Windows, just on reputation and status alone (which isn't completely unbelievable, given community responses to things like Start menu changes), the MacBook Neo still doesn't feel cheap enough to sway me into directly comparing macOS against Windows and Linux with my own money.

If you came to me as a friend looking for a new laptop with $600 in your pocket, I'd point you towards ASUS' stellar Zenbook A14, previously seen with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $599 during one of its historical discounts. That, or walk them into Best Buy and show them matching storage specs in a 14-inch Dell Inspiron or some other affordable alternative.