WinUI Gallery is an app that helps developers make polished apps for Windows 11.

Ugly and inconsistent Windows 11 apps could be a thing of the past thanks to an update to a developer tool. WinUI Gallery just got bumped to version 2.8 and added new samples and improvements.

WinUI Gallery is an app that acts as a digital showroom for Windows app development. It both shows developers what UI elements look like on a PC and provides code samples to help create apps that align with Microsoft's design framework for modern applications.

It's now easier to return to samples and tools you rely on within WinUI Gallery because the app integrates with jump lists. A Jump List sample has also been added to the app to demonstrate how developers can work the same functionality into their own applications.

A sample of AppWindow TitleBar customization and improved Clipboard samples have also been added to WinUI Gallery.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

WinUI Gallery has been around for a while, though it has changed names and formats over the years. Microsoft has had some form of digital showroom for developers to aid in app development since 2018.

To clear up some potential confusion, WinUI 3 is the current framework developers work with. It's part of the Windows App SDK. Microsoft gradually migrated many of its own apps to WinUI 3 for years before more aggressively pushing WinUI 3 starting in 2024.

WinUI Gallery 2.8 is the latest version of the app. The "2.8" refers to the version number of the app, not the generation of WinUI it relates to. Microsoft could make it easier on developers by updating the naming scheme. Maybe that will come with WinUI Gallery 2.9, aka WinUI Gallery for WinUI 3 version 2.9 that's released on 3/6.

If more developers embrace WinUI 3, apps across Windows 11 will appear more consistent and provide a unified experience that feels familiar to users. The latest update to WinUI Gallery gives developers more tools to align their apps with Windows 11.

