Click for next article

Nadella spoke to how Microsoft’s biggest products might not have happened without a strong rival.

Despite Microsoft’s meteoric rise, and one that made Bill Gates a billionaire, the same co-founder admitted he didn’t truly see the company as a success until the late 1990s, and often felt just one mistake away from death.

Microsoft isn’t called the software giant for nothing. Long before the razzle-dazzle of AI and Copilot, its bread and butter were Office and Windows, and they still are — driving broad adoption worldwide. That dominance helped transform Microsoft into a Fortune 500 powerhouse, with a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion at the time of writing.

Recently, CEO Satya Nadella seemingly expressed his gratitude to Intel and Apple for helping contribute to Windows and Microsoft Office's success in an interview with Morgan Stanley, though, as pointed out by our friends at PC Gamer, Nadella was specifically talking about the early days.

Back then, “Wintel” was a common term because MS-DOS was built for IBM PCs running Intel chips. For years afterward, Microsoft’s operating system became the default for home computing on Intel PCs.

In fact, our biggest mistakes, I would say, strategically would have been historically made when we didn’t view, like somebody else’s success doesn’t need to be your failure if you can ride it. It’s sort of a thing that needs to be talked about more. In fact, it is. Like, without Intel, I don’t know if Windows would have happened, right? Without, in fact, without Mac, I wonder whether Office would have happened, right? I mean, that’s sort of the world I come from, and I’m always looking for, first, what’s the non-zero sum, where we can add value to our customers. Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella

They explain how Excel was first released on Mac, and the first GUI version of Word also debuted there before Windows. That likely happened because Apple’s original graphical OS, System 1, was more user-friendly (and popular) than Microsoft’s post-DOS Windows 1.0.

That said, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella indicated that the company was moving away from Bill Gates' software factory vision. "That idea has guided us for decades," Nadella admitted. "But today, it's no longer enough."

The company is now doubling down on its efforts across security, quality, and AI transformation as its core business priorities.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

💬 Does Microsoft still hold the fort in productivity?